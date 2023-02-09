Homemade on the Heights: Overnight Oats

Though it’s often considered the most important meal of the day, breakfast can be a toss-up when you’re a college student. With places to be and sleep to catch up on, breakfast is sometimes—let’s be honest, usually—a no-go. That’s why overnight oats are the solution to all your problems. They’re a quick, easy, and delicious grab-and-go option.

Now, my mornings are stress-free because I know I have a nutritious breakfast waiting in my fridge. One of the best parts of overnight oats is they’re customizable! With endless flavor combinations, I always have an exciting new breakfast on hand that makes me excited to get up each morning. I like to spend Sunday night meal-prepping my overnight oats for the week in cute stackable mason jars. The base recipe is easy and foolproof, and you can get creative with the toppings from there. I included my top three overnight oats flavors: apple pie, chocolate chip banana muffin, and peanut butter cup. As long as you seal each container tight, these oats will last in your fridge all week, giving you one less thing to worry about and one more thing to look forward to every morning.

(Photo Courtesy of Jenny Fox) (Photo Courtesy of Jenny Fox)

Dish: Overnight Oats

Ingredients (base recipe):

1/2 cup oats

1/2 cup milk (any type works, but I use Core Power to add protein and flavor)

1/4 cup yogurt

1 tablespoon sweetener

1 tablespoon chia seeds (optional)

Caramel apple:

1/2 apple (diced)

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Drizzle of caramel sauce

Pinch of salt

Chocolate chip banana muffin:

1/2 banana (mashed)

One handful of chocolate chips

Pinch of cinnamon

Peanut butter cup:

1 tablespoon peanut butter

1/2 cup chocolate Core Power (substituted for milk)

One handful of chocolate chips

Pinch of salt

Instructions:

In a mason jar or any sealed container, add the base ingredients and combine. Once the ingredients are well combined, seal the lid and keep in the refrigerator overnight or until ready to enjoy. Caramel apple: place cinnamon and half of the diced apples in the base mixture and reserve the rest for topping. When ready to eat, top with leftover apples, an extra sprinkle of cinnamon, and a drizzle of caramel sauce. Chocolate chip banana muffin: stir mashed banana in with base ingredients until combined. Top with chocolate chips. Peanut butter cup: combine base with peanut butter and fold in chocolate chips. When ready to eat, drizzle peanut butter over the top.