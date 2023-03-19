Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Week of March 19

With eight weeks of the semester gone and only seven to go, we are officially on the downward slide toward finals. As the assignments pile up, we are starting to feel the stress of the post–Spring Break long haul. But with days off and long weekends to look forward to, we at Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down are confident students can survive this time with flying colors. Over the next few weeks, try your best to keep balance in mind: eat, breathe, sleep, laugh, and do your work in shifts. It’s going to be ok!