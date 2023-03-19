Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Week of March 19

Thumbs Up:
- In Our Eras Era
- After the opening night of her Eras Tour last Friday, Taylor Swift is taking over our Instagram feeds and Spotify playlists once again. And as if clips of the tour and photos of her ultra-sparkly outfits aren’t enough, she also released four new singles last week, including the sensational “All Of The Girls You Loved Before.” From sprinkler splashes to fireplace ashes, Boston College’s die-hard Swifties have more than enough to obsess over. So don your cardigans and try to calm down. With two more months until she reaches Massachusetts, time simply won’t fly—it’s like we’re paralyzed by it.
- Weather Report: High 50s!
- It’s that time of year already. The sun is shining, the birds are chirping, and BC students are starting to pack the Quad. As Maloney Lawn turns into a volleyball court, benches fill with lounging students, and Stokes Amphitheater becomes home to lunchtime picnics, it is clear to see that spring has reached our campus. Although the nice weather can make it hard to focus at times, try grabbing your books and studying under a tree. (Fresh air is good for you!) This week will bring 50-degree highs, so get ready for a week of smiles and light sweaters.
Thumbs Down:
- BC Housing = AAAAbsolute Chaos
- One week of housing down and one to go! And suddenly, it feels like we are experiencing a swarm of overcrowded on-campus housing. Feelings of disappointment are spreading from seniors who missed out on coveted Mods, juniors destined for Stayer or 90, and sophomores headed for CoRo doubles. It feels like nothing can help the housing dilemma—no matter the first letter of your housing group leader’s name or how many A’s you add to your housing group title. So hold on tight to your direct roommate and brace yourself. This housing season may be a rough ride.
- The Tipping Point
- With eight weeks of the semester gone and only seven to go, we are officially on the downward slide toward finals. As the assignments pile up, we are starting to feel the stress of the post–Spring Break long haul. But with days off and long weekends to look forward to, we at Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down are confident students can survive this time with flying colors. Over the next few weeks, try your best to keep balance in mind: eat, breathe, sleep, laugh, and do your work in shifts. It’s going to be ok!