Earl Grant Signs Two-Year Contract Extension Through 2028–29 Season

Boston College men’s basketball head coach Earl Grant signed a two-year contract extension that will run through the 2028–29 season, according to a release from BC Athletics.

“Thank you to the Board of Trustees, Father Leahy, and Blake James for this opportunity to continue to lead the Boston College Men’s Basketball program,” Grant wrote in the release. “My family and I have enjoyed being a part of this amazing community. Boston is a great city and we are glad to call it our home. I am thankful for the efforts of my staff to help move the program forward. We look forward to what lies ahead and are excited to climb to new Heights!”

The extension comes less than two weeks after BC’s season came to a close in the second round of the ACC Tournament against North Carolina, marking an end to Grant’s second season as BC’s head coach.

BC finished with a 16–17 record during the 2022–23 season, marking the program’s winningest year since the 2017–18 season. The Eagles tallied nine conference wins under Grant during his second year at the helm for BC’s highest single-season ACC win total since the 2010–11 season. Grant also helped BC finish as the No. 10 team in the ACC—a significant improvement from its last place finish just two years prior.

Grant also led BC to three ranked wins during the 2022–23 season, marking the first time in 14 years the Eagles have accomplished that feat. His biggest win at Chestnut Hill thus far—upsetting then-No. 6 Virginia on Feb. 22 at home—included a court storm inside Conte Forum.

After BC hired him on March 15, 2021, Grant made an immediate impact during his first year, as he helped guide the Eagles to a 13–20 record—which included six conference wins—in the 2021–22 season. He capped off the season in memorable fashion when BC made a run in the ACC Tournament as the No. 13 seed, knocking off No. 12-seed Pittsburgh and No. 5-seed Wake Forest before narrowly falling to No. 4-seed Miami 71–69 in the quarterfinals.

“Earl has done an outstanding job leading our men’s basketball program over the last two seasons and we are looking forward to him doing so for many years to come,” BC Athletics Director Blake James wrote in the release. “I am excited to watch our program continue to grow under his leadership. Earl is not only an outstanding coach but a true leader for our young men. We can all be proud of the program and culture he and his staff are building.”

Prior to Grant’s arrival on the Heights, BC finished with a 4–16 record during the 2020–21 season, winning just two conference games, which led to the firing of head coach Jim Christian mid-season.

Over the 2022 offseason, Grant signed two four-star recruits for the first time in program history in Prince Aligbe and Donald Hand Jr. He also helped develop 7-footer Quinten Post into a perennial scoring center. Post recently took home the ACC’s Most Improved Player Award, becoming the first Eagle to ever do so.