Quinten Post Declares for 2023 NBA Draft

Boston College men’s basketball center Quinten Post has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft while maintaining his eligibility to remain in college, he announced on his Instagram page on Wednesday.

“The last two years at Boston College have been two of the happiest years of my life,” Post wrote in the announcement. “I am proud to be an Eagle and have the utmost gratitude for how the university community has embraced me and to everyone who has made my time at BC so special—especially my professors, academic advisors, teammates, Coach Grant, and the entire coaching staff.”

At the conclusion of the 2021–22 season, then-sophomore DeMarr Langford Jr. declared for the 2022 NBA Draft while maintaining his eligibility to return to college. Langford ended up returning to BC for his junior campaign.

Post, meanwhile, has played two full years at BC after transferring from Mississippi State at the conclusion of the 2020–21 season.

The 7-footer won the ACC’s 2022–23 Most Improved Player award and was named to the 2022–23 U.S. Basketball Writers Association All-District I Team after averaging 15.1 points—a team high and nearly a six-point increase from the 2021-22 season—and 5.6 rebounds. Post also helped lead BC to its most conference wins in 12 years and 16 overall wins, the program’s highest win total in five years.

The Amsterdam, Netherlands native fell just slightly below the 50/40/90 line for this season, shooting 53.9 percent on field goals, 42.6 percent on 3-pointers, and 86.0 percent from the free throw line. Post was the only player nationally who averaged at least 15 points per game who posted percentages as high as these.

BC played its first 13 games of the season without Post, however, as he suffered a foot injury that kept him out until Dec. 31 against Syracuse. In those first 13 regular season games, BC averaged 64.3 points per game, shot 41.3 percent from the field, and shot 26.6 percent from three. But when Post returned, BC averaged 67.9 points, shot 45.3 percent from the field, and shot 36.5 percent from behind the arc, transforming the Eagles’ offense with his size and ability to stretch the floor.

Post scored his career high on Jan. 21 against Notre Dame, as the big man notched 29 points and 14 rebounds—he is one of two players in the ACC to reach that statline this season—en route to a 84–72 BC win.

Post also scored 20 or more points on six occasions and reached double figures 15 times this past season.

During the 2021–22 season, Post broke out in the ACC Tournament, earning ACC All-Tournament Second Team honors after averaging 14 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks across three games.

If Post were to not return to the Heights next season, BC head coach Earl Grant—who on Tuesday signed a two-year contract extension through the 2028–29 season—would have a gaping hole to fill at the center position.