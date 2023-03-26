Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Week of March 26

Thumbs Up:
- Welcome, Class of 2027!
- This past Thursday, Boston College released its admission decisions for regular decision applicants for the Class of 2027. Now, with the May 1 college decision deadline fast approaching, it is up to us to convince the new generation of admitted students to join us on the Heights. If the beautiful campus and service-oriented academics are not enough, perhaps the vibrant atmosphere will provide enough allure to attract these students to our wonderful University. Whatever their criteria is, let’s take these next few weeks to get out and advertise the wonderful experience that BC can offer!
- Boba & Poke
- CoRo Cafe has begun to expand its horizons! In addition to sushi, the coffee shop now serves boba tea and poke bowls. These options are a good choice for students hoping to try something new for lunch or a snack. Boba tea options include tiger milk and classic milk teas, and they are also customizable—boba is a possible addition to any of your favorite coffee drinks. As for poke, the combinations are endless. These choices are quickly becoming popular among students, so if you haven’t yet, head over to CoRo and give them a try!
Thumbs Down:
- No Ticket, No Flo
- One of the best features of Marathon Monday is the new addition of a Mile 21 concert, beginning last year with a performance from Jason Derulo. This year, students were beyond excited to see Flo Rida on the docket—that is, those who got tickets. Many students have been left ticketless in advance of the concert. Apart from watching from the top of the parking garage, there might not be an easy remedy to this unfortunate situation. And with the Mod Lot being so large, it is too bad the concert currently can’t seem to accommodate more of the student body.
- Laundry is Lacking … Per Usual
- As if it wasn’t hard enough to find time for all your little mundane cleaning tasks like laundry, BC’s washers and dryers aren’t making the situation any easier. Whether they are soaking your clothes, not drying your clothes after three cycles in the dryer, or simply not turning on, most BC students can report one laundry-related crisis. Until BC starts to remedy the terrible laundry situation, we will continue to pay $1.75, $3.50, $5.25, or maybe even $7.00 in a series of failed attempts for truly clean clothes.