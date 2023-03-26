Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Week of March 26

One of the best features of Marathon Monday is the new addition of a Mile 21 concert, beginning last year with a performance from Jason Derulo. This year, students were beyond excited to see Flo Rida on the docket—that is, those who got tickets. Many students have been left ticketless in advance of the concert. Apart from watching from the top of the parking garage, there might not be an easy remedy to this unfortunate situation. And with the Mod Lot being so large, it is too bad the concert currently can’t seem to accommodate more of the student body.