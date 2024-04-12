BC Admits 14.7 Percent of Applicants to Class of 2028

Boston College admitted 14.7 percent of applicants to the Class of 2028, according to a University release, down slightly from last year’s acceptance rate of 15 percent.

“Boston College’s upward trajectory continues with this most recent class, as evidenced by their academic prowess in the classroom and their vast talents in the community,” Dean of Undergraduate Admission and Financial Aid Grant Gosselin said in the release.

The class of 2028 marks the first admissions cycle since the Supreme Court banned the consideration of race in the college admissions process.

The University notably did not disclose the number of admitted students who identify as AHANA+, a figure it has released alongside its acceptance rate in years past. Last year, 44 percent of admitted students identified as AHANA+.

Still, more than 14 percent of admitted students are first-generation college students, up from 12 percent last year, according to the release.

While the University’s acceptance rate dropped by another 0.3 percent this year, the number of applicants also decreased, down to 35,475 from 36,525 for the class of 2027.

Just two years ago, the University received a record 40,477 applicants for the Class of 2026, 17 percent of whom were admitted.

Ninety-five percent of the admitted students rank in the top 10 percent of their high school class, according to the release. Admitted students also averaged 1511 on the SAT and 34 on the ACT this year, the same as last year.

“As the level of selectivity in the pool increases, so does the academic excellence of each incoming class,” Gosselin said in the release

According to the release, admitted students represent all 50 U.S. states, three U.S. territories, Washington, D.C., and 91 different countries.

“Boston College has long viewed higher education as a vehicle for social mobility,” Gosselin said in the release. “The members of the Admission staff have worked hard to identify students who will contribute to and benefit from this incredible community. Our classrooms, residence halls, athletic teams, and student organizations are at their best when they include students from a wide range of backgrounds.”

Gosselin said the University is still able to determine financial aid packages for admitted students, despite the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) undergoing significant changes for the 2024–25 school year, which left FAFSA data unavailable to colleges.

For applicants to the Class of 2028, the FAFSA application was not available before BC’s financial aid application deadline, impacting how the University determined students’ financial aid funding.

“Because Boston College uses the CSS Profile form in addition to the FAFSA to award financial aid packages, we’ve been able to notify admitted students of their aid eligibility throughout this year’s undergraduate admission cycle,” Gosselin said in the release.

According to the release, the deadline for admitted students to enroll at the University is still May 1.

“Our colleagues in Financial Aid are to be commended for their exceptional work under these most challenging circumstances,” Gosselin said in the release. “I am grateful for their dedication to our students.”

Jack Eagan, a current senior at Newton North High School in Newton, Mass., and MCAS ’28, was accepted to BC in December.

“I chose BC because I thought that the Core program related very closely and aligned well with the school’s Jesuit values,” Eagan said. “I was also attracted to the school spirit. I thought that it was a nice balance between supporting athletic events and other things, but also supporting each other.”

Eagan said his interactions with people at BC have been overwhelmingly positive thus far.

“I got a very genuine vibe from everyone that I talked to from BC,” Eagan said.