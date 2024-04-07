Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Week of Apr. 7

With the recent release of regular decision acceptances, the Class of 2028 is preparing for its next four years on the Heights. Welcoming a new wave of Eagles is exciting, but it’s starting to feel like tour groups are taking over every inch of campus. Trudging through the muddy Quad to avoid mobs of overeager high school students is becoming a daily occurrence. We can’t predict which paths these tour groups will take each day, but we advise you to work a few extra minutes into your class commutes.