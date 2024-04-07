Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Week of Apr. 7

Thumbs Up:
- Back to Back to Back
- The end of the semester is approaching fast, but there’s still time for festivities before our schedules are jam-packed with study sessions. Tune into the Frozen Four semifinals on Thursday, support BC’s talented dance teams at Showdown on Saturday, and wear your most atrocious attire for Marathon Monday. There may be some tough decisions about which events to attend, but there definitely won’t be any lack of excitement on campus this week!
- Warm Weather Incoming
- The past week has been filled with whipping winds, freezing temperatures, and never-ending rainstorms. Spring may have had a rough start, but forecasts are predicting sunshine and temperatures in the 60s as we approach mid-April. We’re all looking forward to studying on the Quad, taking long walks around the Res, and going on spontaneous trips into Boston—the warm weather is about to make all of that possible. Let’s hope the April showers are coming to an end!
Thumbs Down:
- T-Pain Tickets
- Hundreds of students were left ticketless at last year’s Mile 21 concert, and after last week’s ticket-purchasing fiasco, it’s safe to say history has repeated itself. The Robsham ticketing website crashed (again) due to heavy demand, temporarily preventing students from securing a coveted spot in the Mod Lot to watch T-Pain. The glitchy ticketing site and groups that will inevitably form on Maloney Lawn feel a bit too familiar—anyone else getting Eras Tour flashbacks?
- Tour Groups
- With the recent release of regular decision acceptances, the Class of 2028 is preparing for its next four years on the Heights. Welcoming a new wave of Eagles is exciting, but it’s starting to feel like tour groups are taking over every inch of campus. Trudging through the muddy Quad to avoid mobs of overeager high school students is becoming a daily occurrence. We can’t predict which paths these tour groups will take each day, but we advise you to work a few extra minutes into your class commutes.
Leave a Reply