Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Week of April 16

In the age of digital

everything

, it is a pain to turn Canvas-assigned work in on paper. Late night and early morning treks across campus are long enough without mandatory stops at the library to print. That’s not to mention the inevitable typo caught at the last-second that becomes impossible to correct now that your paper is in physical form. Unless you have a secret portable, mini-printer, the whole ordeal is a quite avoidable and wasteful hassle. And don’t get us started on the stress of being sick on a day with an in-person paper submission. So please professors, at least provide us the option to turn things in online!