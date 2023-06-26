Kristie Mewis Selected to U.S. Women’s National Team World Cup Roster

Former Boston College women’s soccer player Kristie Mewis, BC ’13, was selected for the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) roster for the upcoming 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The USWNT—four-time Women’s World Cup Champions—now looks to add its fifth championship and third straight in the 2023 Women’s World Cup, which will be held in Australia and New Zealand—and this time a BC alum will be on the roster.

While Mewis has been associated with the USWNT in years prior, earning a bronze medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the 2023 Women’s World Cup will mark her first appearance in a World Cup.

Prior to her time at BC, Mewis was a member of the 2008 U-17 Women’s World Cup roster in which she recorded a second place finish and took home the Bronze Ball, which is given to the third best player in the tournament.

She was also named the 2008 US Soccer Young Female Athlete of the Year before spending the next four years of her career as a student-athlete in Chestnut Hill.

In her time on the Heights, Mewis immediately established herself as a key player for BC, serving as a forward/midfielder, a midfielder/defender, and a midfielder over the course of her four years.

As a freshman, Mewis made the All-ACC Freshman Team while starting in 23 of 24 games, boasting five goals and six assists on the season and helping BC secure a 18–4–2 record in 2009.

In 2010, Mewis continued her ascent with a successful sophomore season. Behind 10 goals and 34 total points, she was selected as an All-ACC First Team honoree, named as the New England Soccer Journal Player of the Year, and was a Hermann Trophy semifinalist, which is awarded to the NCAA Division 1 men’s and women’s national player of the year.

In her junior campaign, Mewis continued to excel with eight goals and six assists, ultimately earning her second All-ACC First Team honors. She was named as BC’s Offensive MVP. She also became a two-time Hermann Trophy semifinalist with a total of 22 points on the season.

But Mewis saved the best for last, because in her final collegiate season, the co-captain tallied 16 goals, 12 assists, and a career-high 44 total points. Mewis continued to rack up awards, earning her third straight First Team All-ACC selection and was once again named as a Hermann Trophy semifinalist.

After her career at BC, Mewis made her first cap—international appearances as a member of the senior national team—in a contest against Scotland in February of 2013. She completed her first stint with the USWNT with 15 total caps before she and the team parted ways in 2014. Six years later, she made her return in 2020 and has been a member of the team since.

She has now made 50 appearances, scored seven goals, and racked up four assists for the USWNT.