Campus Cocktails: The Dandelion

There is nothing like summertime in the South.

Growing up in Tennessee, I spent my summers going to sleepaway camp, running around my backyard, eating melty, fruit-flavored ice pops, and swimming in the pool. At night, sounds of chirping cicadas and croaking frogs lulled me and my siblings to sleep as we rested up, eager to repeat it all over again the next day.

As an adult, my summers look a little different. I’ve traded summer camp for a summer internship. Regardless, summertime is still magical to me. It’s something I spend the cold winter months in Boston longing for.

Now that I’m back home and finally 21, I’ve had a blast experimenting with cocktail recipes that I can enjoy on my back porch after work as I watch the sunset.

One of the best cocktails I’ve made so far is the Dandelion. Inspired by one of my favorite summer drinks—lemonade—this cocktail evokes a nostalgic sour yet sugary flavor, but it’s a bit more sophisticated than your classic vodka lemonade.

The floral gin, sweet elderflower liqueur, and tart lemon juice combine to create a simple and refreshing cocktail. This drink is perfect to sip on with friends or by yourself after a day at work.

DRINK: The Dandelion

INGREDIENTS:

2 oz gin (I used Tanqueray London Dry Gin)

1.5 oz elderflower liqueur

1 oz lemon juice

INSTRUCTIONS:

Add the gin, elderflower liqueur, and lemon juice to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake until the outside of the shaker is cold to the touch—about 5 to 10 seconds. Strain into a martini glass and enjoy.