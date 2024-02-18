Eagles Defeated by USF 9–2, Gain Win Over Hofstra

After its 3–1 loss to the University of South Florida (7–3) on Thursday night, Boston College softball (6–3) set out late Friday afternoon looking to return the favor to the Bulls.

The Eagles were not victorious, however, and ultimately brought home a 9–2 loss.

The Eagles came out swinging in the top of the first inning, and junior Hannah Slike hit a home run with two outs already on the board, giving BC an early 1–0 lead.

The Bulls responded quickly, getting two runs in the bottom of the first inning. BC still managed to hold their own, though and the first inning ended with two players left on base.

In the top of the second, the Eagles managed three hits, but earned three outs before any of the three players had the chance to run home, leaving the score locked at 2–1.

BC put up a defensive fight in the bottom of the second, and USF had no runs or hits.

The tide quickly turned in favor of the Bulls after the first two innings. The Bulls had two runs in the third inning and racked up another four in the fourth.

The Eagles’ Meghan Schouten picked up the Eagles’ sole run in the fourth inning after Gator Robinson smacked a double.

Robinson’s RBI was the last time the Eagles would see the scoreboard. USF managed another run in the bottom of the fifth, though, bringing the final score to 9–2.

Despite the loss to USF, BC was victorious in their game against Hofstra University (1–2) earlier that day. The Eagles totaled 10 hits on four RBIs, and the game resulted in a 4–1 win for the Eagles.

The Eagles’ offensive success started early within the matchup, as the only runs that BC put on the board were within the first inning.

But that did not matter in the long run.

The Eagles set an early lead in the bottom of the first inning, when Jordan Stephens’ first career home run sent Jules Shields, Nicole Giery and Stephens flying through home plate to put the Eagles up 3–0.

The momentum did not stop with Stephens, though, and with the bases loaded, a Kali Case single sent Zoe Hines running for home, making the score at the end of the first inning 4–0.

During the second inning, while Giery doubled to left center, the Eagles were unable to capitalize. The second frame concluded with no new runs for either team.

Hofstra’s Chelsea Manto proved to be a lifeline for the Lions in the top of the third inning. Following Manto’s single to shortstop, a BC throwing error allowed Manto to advance to second base, then third base, and ultimately, the home plate as Hofstra earned its first home run. While Manto gained a home run, Lily Yepez stole third base.

But the Lions only delivered one run off the play.

At the bottom of the fourth, Shields struck out swinging, while Giery flew out to left field and Slike flew out to right field.

In the next inning, at the top of the fifth, Hofstra earned one hit, while Boston College had two hits. But neither the Eagles or the Lions were able to capitalize on the opportunity.

The scoreboard that initially read 4–1 at the end of third would persist until the end of the game.