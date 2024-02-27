Newton Zoning and Planning Committee Holds Public Hearing for Proposed Electrification Ordinance

Newton’s Zoning and Planning Committee (ZAP) held a public hearing on Monday for residents to voice their opinions on the proposed electrification ordinance that would make Newton part of a state program to ban fossil fuels in new construction and larger renovations.

“I’m hopeful that the Zoning and Planning Committee will pass the electrification ordinance tonight, as there have been discussions of some version or other of this ordinance for release since 2019,” said Ann Berwick, co-director of climate and sustainability for Newton.

According to Berwick, many cities and towns wanted to obtain Home Rule authority to require electrification, so the Massachusetts legislature initiated the Municipal Fossil Fuel Free Building Demonstration Program, referred to as the 10 communities program, which authorizes favoring cleaner electric options within city borders for 10 Massachusetts municipalities.

“What the legislature did was enact this so-called 10 communities statute,” Berwick said. “The first 10 cities and towns that submitted Home Rule petitions requesting that they be allowed to require electrification would be allowed to join this 10 communities program and require electrification of new construction.”

As of right now, eight cities involved in the program are Acton, Aquinnah, Arlington, Brookline, Cambridge, Concord, Lexington, and Lincoln.

Berwick explained Newton would be the ninth city, and either Northampton or Somerville likely to follow as the 10th and final city.

The electrification ordinance, that will potentially be implemented in January 2025, follows the model created by the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources (DOER), but also asks for several additional exemptions and a waiver concerning pricing.

“If a building professional certifies a compliance with electrification would increase the cost of the project by 50 percent or more compared to the costs of complying only with the requirements of the applicant’s Building Code, then in that circumstance, inspectional services can grant a waiver,” Berwick said.

The waiver is likely unnecessary because electric energy is both environmentally cleaner and cheaper in initial construction, maintenance, and operational costs, according to Berwick.

Still, in case of concerns regarding costs, the waiver is meant to provide residents with some comfort.

“One of the myths is that it is just more expensive to electrify, and so we have this waiver provision, basically to make people worry less about the issue,” Berwick said.

Berwick confirmed Newton will neither lose nor gain grants as part of the 10 communities program and that the electrification ordinance cannot be amended without express approval from DOER.

Following committee members’ questions, the floor was opened to the public to voice opinions and concerns regarding the electrification ordinance.

Newton resident Kathy Pillsbury said she sees electrification as a way to improve the city’s future.

“Electrification impacts the future by both reducing carbon and by improving the indoor air quality required,” Pillsbury said.

Pillsbury said homeowners will benefit from updated home installations, as builders will not be able to build outdated systems under the ordinance.

“I bet there was a time when builders and Newton had to decide whether to install what they were used to, the gas pipes, for lighting, or to put it in electric wiring for the whole house,” Pillsbury said. “So I see this as another turning point, and a turning point that Newton can take the lead on.”

Newton resident Stephen Friedenthal disagreed, arguing residents should be able to choose whether or not to electrify their homes.

“Let people choose,” Friedenthal said. “We’re all smart, intelligent people. What throws me off about this committee is the hubris that somehow these few people in this room can decide better than the thousands and thousands of us can decide.”

Friedenthal said electric rates are rising much too fast for electrification to be cost-effective, so ZAP shouldn’t force Newton residents to participate in a program that may hurt them financially.

“In short, I find this nothing but a virtue signaling,” Friedenthal said. “You don’t need to force it. If it’s a better decision for the world, people will do it on their own. If it’s not, they won’t.”

ZAP voted 7–0 on a motion to hold the item and will re-address the electrification ordinance following public comment in its next meeting on March 11.