Eagles Advance to 12–8 on the Season

In the bottom of the ninth inning of Boston College’s second matchup against Maryland, Hallie Pappion took the mound for the Eagles with the score tied 2–2.

The game ended shortly thereafter, as it took just two Maryland batters to give the Terrapins a walkoff win over BC. Michaela Jones got the inning started with a single, and Delaney Reefe launched a double into left center field that scored Jones.

Jones’ gave Maryland (8–13) a 3–2 win over BC (12–8, 1–2 Atlantic Coast) in the Eagles’ third game in four days. Earlier in the week, the Eagles defeated George Washington University 4–1 and earlier on Friday, defeated the Terrapins 3–1.

Before the Terrapins ended the Eagles’ 20-game road game stretch with a walkoff double, BC kept the game close. The Eagles entered the bottom of the seventh inning with a one-run advantage and a chance to win the game.

But a clutch two-out triple from Jaeda McFarland scored Hannah Runk and tied the game up at 2–2 before Pappion was able to record the third out of the inning.

BC’s two runs both came in the sixth inning. Gator Robinson got things started with a double and Nicole Giery reached on an error. Then, Hannah Slike piled on a single that scored Robinson and moved Giery to second. Jules Shields singled up the middle and Giery crossed home to give the Eagles a 2–1 lead.

But Maryland’s hits in the bottom of the seventh and ninth innings allowed the Terrapins to escape the game with a 3–2 win.

Two and a half hours earlier, the Eagles kicked off its first game of the day against Maryland—a game they won 3–1.

Abby Dunning toed the rubber for BC and tallied her sixth win of the season. Dunning tallied 10 strikeouts and allowed just one run on 124 total pitches.

The one run that Dunning allowed came in the second inning, when she gave up two doubles and a single to the first three batters that she faced, giving Maryland a 1–0 lead.

BC tied it up in the third after a Giery triple sent Robinson across the plate. Giery scored after Slike grounded out and tallied an RBI.

Giery scored BC’s third and final run when Makenna Segal grounded out and picked up the RBI in the top of the fifth inning.

The Eagles started their week in Washington, D.C., where they took down George Washington University 4–1.

Papillon got the start and pitched five innings, allowing one run and totalling four strikeouts. Dunning relieved her and pitched two innings while picking up two strikeouts.

Emma Jackson, Giery, Zoe Hines, and Robinson each scored for BC in its 11th win of the season.

After 20 road games to start the season, BC is set to return to Chestnut Hill, Mass. and start a nine-game home stretch on Tuesday against Stonehill.