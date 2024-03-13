Eagles Crush Siena College 20–4

Siena College’s Nick Bergamotto ripped a home run into left field in the top of the third inning in Boston College baseball’s Wednesday afternoon game.

But moments like his glorious stroll through home plate were few and far between for the Saints, as the Eagles (9–6) held Siena College (0–13) to just four total runs in the matchup—ultimately walking away with a 20–4 run-rule win.

The Eagles started dominant with a seven-run second inning, something BC head coach Todd Interdonato said was crucial for the win.

“I just think getting on them early,” Interdonato said. “The seven runs in the second inning obviously put us in control of the game, and then we were able to just continue to do well offensively, and then also continued to throw well on the mound.”

Nick Wang made his presence known in the Eagles’ prolific second inning. He hit a single into left field that bounced twice on the brink of the foul line. Siena tried to get it to first base, but committed an error, allowing Cam Caraher, Beck Milner, and Patrick Roche to score. Meanwhile, Wang sprinted all the way to third base before stopping.

Then, Wang got a run of his own when Vince Cimini hit a low ball to left field. An error at first base, then another at home plate, allowed Cameron Leary and Wang to score. Wang went on to tally two runs and five RBI in the win.

Bobby Chicoine also proved valuable in his start at pitcher for the Eagles—his first appearance in a game so far this season. In the first inning, he gave up just one hit, no runs, and two strikeouts.

“We think [Chicoine] is going to be a big piece of who we are,” Interdonato said. “Getting him out there, and having him throw a really good inning, that was very encouraging.”

Brian McMonagle took over on the mound until the fifth inning, giving up just one run in his stint. BC’s pitching was backed up by a dominant performance on both offense and defense, as well as six errors by the Saints.

In the top of the third, Cimini caught a center hit from Randall Hien at second base. As he seemingly fell backwards, Cimini flung the ball to first base to get Hien out.

In the bottom of the fourth, errors plagued the Saints—once again. Milner singled to left field, and was reached on a throwing error, allowing Owen Deshazo to advance to third and Kyle Wolff to score a run, giving BC a 12–1 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth, Wang smacked a homer. Then, Leary doubled to center field. It bounced off the wall. Siena tried to get it to third base to tag Leary out, but the baseman couldn’t grab it, and Leary picked up a run to stretch BC’s lead to 12.

Later in the inning, Siena’s Tyler Tilton’s pitch failed to find the hands of his catcher. It went under the catcher’s legs, providing enough time for Wolff to sprint through home base.

BC didn’t let up for the remainder of the game. John Collins hit a high-soaring homer in the sixth inning to top things off for BC and end the Eagles’ mid-week back-to-back with a win before going to play a series against ACC competitor Pittsburgh this weekend.

“Just playing our style of baseball is all,” Interdonato said when asked what the focus is going forward. “I thought we got out of character last weekend in Raleigh, and we just need to play in character in Pittsburgh, so that’s our big focus.”