MGMT Creates a Thoughtful Psychedelic Soundscape With “Loss of Life”

★★★★☆

Amid its surging popularity on TikTok, MGMT released its new album Loss of Life. Released on Feb. 23, Loss of Life is an impressive display of MGMT’s musical ability, from thought-provoking lyrics to psychedelic beats and earworms reminiscent of its 2007 hit “Time to Pretend.”

The album begins with “Loss of Life (Part 2),” which features the reading of a 13th-century Welsh poem. The eerie beginning creates a jarring contrast from the rest of the album, much of which feels tranquil and trippy rather than creepy—though being surprising is certainly part of MGMT’s charm.

The poem also speaks to the state of omniscience, which directly contrasts from the questioning and exploratory nature of the rest of the album.

MGMT’s influence on other artists, and the artists who have influenced them, are apparent on this album. The second track, “Mother Nature,” has a calm indie rock vibe, similar to the music of Wallows or Djo.

On the other hand, “People in the Streets” feels inspired by Depeche Mode, and “Bubblegum Dog” has a funky swing reminiscent of David Bowie. These varying influences permeate the album, making it feel like a conversation with both current musical trends and those of the past.

Loss of Life is truly characterized by its psychedelic, funky instrumentation, similar to Pink Floyd or Beach House. MGMT’s use of synthesizers, combined with other instruments, makes for a truly unique listening experience.

In “Nothing Changes,” a horn arrangement punctuates the intensely dark guitar and drum portion, with whimsical sounds joining in to create a psychedelic chorus. Similarly, the instrumentation in “Nothing to Declare” picks up as the narrative progresses. The singer expresses the attraction of abandoning all responsibilities to view the world as his for the taking.

“The world’s my Fine de Claire / The waters beckon me to dive,” he sings as more instruments join in, creating a dreamlike sense of wonder in the music.

MGMT is also skilled at using its lyrics to call upon listeners to be thoughtful and introspective. In the Bowie-esque “Bubblegum Dog,” the narrator fears the “bubblegum dog” catching up to him.

“For years I’ve strung you along / Afraid of the bubblegum dog / And it’s finally catching up with me,” he sings.

The narrator seems to fear “basic” or “low-brow” things, but acknowledges in this song that his fear is childish. He realizes good can be found in many places, not just intellectually challenges.

In “I Wish I Was Joking,” the narrator contemplates what it is like to be unlucky in love. In a reference to Steve Miller Band’s song “The Joker,” MGMT states, “Nobody calls me ‘the gangster of love.’”

The band asks its listeners to be thoughtful and consider important questions, even as its music feeds into the sense of a psychedelic trip. This tongue-in-cheek nod to another band also brings MGMT into conversation with its influences and inspirations.

Loss of Life is a wonderful display of MGMT’s musical and lyrical talent. The band masterfully weaves nods and references to other bands into its unique sound, creating an impressive soundscape for the album.

MGMT has rightfully become a phenomenon in popular culture, and its ability to do this without losing its individuality as a band remains impressive. It would not be surprising if many of the songs on Loss of Life became just as popular as the band’s TikTok hits.