T-Pain Returns to BC to Headline Marathon Monday Concert

T-Pain will perform in Boston College’s Mile 21 Concert as part of the Office of Student Affairs’ Marathon Monday festivities at 10:00 a.m. on April 15, BC first announced in a video posted on Instagram this afternoon.

T-Pain also headlined BC’s Modstock Concert in 2016.

The hip-hop artist gained popularity in the 2000s for hit songs including “Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin’),” “I’m Sprung,” and “I’m N Luv (Wit A Stripper),” as well as his features on “Low” by Flo Rida and “Blame It” by Jamie Foxx.

The concert will be free and exclusive to BC students, the Mile 21 Committee wrote in an email to students shortly after the Instagram post went live.

“Tickets will be available through Robsham Theater Box Office starting on April 1st,” the email stated.

Yesterday, T-Pain released a new single with Meghan Trainor titled, “Been Like This.” He also won the first season of The Masked Singer in 2019.

T-Pain is the latest in a growing series of high-profile artists to perform at BC on Marathon Monday. Flo Rida performed in the Mod Lot in 2023, and Jason Derulo headlined the concert in 2022.

In its email, the Mile 21 Committee expressed excitement for T-Pain’s performance and other upcoming events that have yet to be announced.

“We will have events and experiences leading up to the date of the Boston Marathon as well as throughout the entire day on Marathon Monday,” the email reads.