Farmstead Table Brings Bold and Locally-Grown Flavors to Newton

Located at 71 Union St. in the heart of Newton Centre, Farmstead Table offers a homey environment accompanied by high-quality meals.

While the restaurant’s atmosphere is small and cozy, the dishes pack a punch. Some are traditional American comfort meals, with dishes like buttermilk pancakes and fruit, a crispy chicken sandwich with hand-cut fries, or a char-grilled burger.

Server John Baptiste noted that in the mornings his favorite dish is the Farmer’s Plate, a traditional, hearty meal of soft eggs, bacon, and fried potatoes.

“Later, around 12 o’clock, I’ll go for the duck hash all the way,” Baptiste said.

Other dishes highlight the creativity and cooking techniques that set Farmstead Table apart from other establishments. The restaurant offers homemade spelt bread, roasted sugar pumpkin hummus, and crispy brussels sprouts tacos customers cannot find anywhere else.

“My favorite thing to make is probably the sweet potato duck hash,” line cook Tonio Zacco said. “It has a duck leg that we sear, and it comes with our crispy breakfast sweet potatoes.”

Although menu items vary in style, the quality of the ingredients and cooking remains consistent. Farmstead Table uses fresh food from local farms to create dishes that taste delicious and support the community.

“The food we serve here is the best,” Baptiste said. “Farm to table, you can’t get any better than that.”

Farmstead Table is inspired by local farmers, and aims to create and serve dishes with high-quality ingredients and flavors. Its menu shifts seasonally to accommodate for changes in fresh produce, but the meals are consistently flavorful and filling year-round.

Baptiste said he has been working for Farmstead Table for 11 of the 12 years the restaurant has been open.

“I wouldn’t do anything else,” Baptiste said. “I love it here.”

As a small local business, Farmstead Table had to earn its place in the Newton community, according to Baptiste.

“When we first started, it was fairly slow,” Baptiste said. “After that, business began booming.”

Like other restaurants in the area, Farmstead Table struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially given its need for fresh ingredients.

“The pandemic, of course, closed us down,” Baptiste said. “But now, we are happy to be back to normal.”

Farmstead Table features a mix of tables and booths tucked into its small, charming dining area. The walls display a variety of decorations, such as embroidery hoops with intricate fabrics, that make any customer feel at home.

Home is a key tenet of Farmstead Table’s mission—its website emphasizes community involvement and sustainable ingredients.

From the staff to the customers, everyone involved with Farmstead Table is investing in good food and even better ingredients.

“My favorite part about working here is definitely the team,” says Zacco. “It’s fun having a common goal and getting it done every day.”