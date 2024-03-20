Addison Jackson Records No-Hitter, Eagles Defeat Maine 10–0

Boston College Softball’s win over Maine on Tuesday improved its home record to 6–0 as the Eagles won their sixth consecutive game and notched their highest run total of the season with 10. Perhaps more importantly though, freshman pitcher Addison (AJ) Jackson threw her first career no-hitter while also tallying a run, two hits, and an RBI.

“Everybody is just thrilled for AJ. She’s such a good kid, loves softball, and works so hard, so it was nice to see her come away with a no-hitter,” BC head coach Amy Kvilhaug said.

The Eagles’ (18–8, 1–2 Atlantic Coast) 10–0 victory over Maine (1–18) in just 4.5 innings was the third time the Eagles have mercy ruled their opponents this season.

The Eagles’ defense shut down the Black Bears from the start in four at bats in the opening inning, then went on to put up four runs in the bottom half of the frame.

After storming out to a 4-0 lead, the Eagles’ offense quieted down for the next two innings, going scoreless. In the absence of offensive output, though, the defense stood tall—never allowing more than four at bats in an inning.

This was due to AJ Jackson’s performance on the mound. She struck out five of the 17 batters she faced as a part of her no-hitter.

The Eagles offense did not stay dormant for long, as it erupted again at the bottom of the fourth.

Freshly subbed in pinch-hitter Darien McDonough delivered a game-changing at bat when she sent a Black Bear pitch deep into center field, and just over the back fence for a home run.

McDonough’s homer sent teammates Zoe Hines and Katelyn Deguire through home plate, increasing the Eagles lead to 7-0.

“I’m happy for Darien because she works so hard at her craft,” Kvilhaug said. “She doesn’t start every game, but I really think she’s going to play in a big role in the remainder of our season.”

Coach Kvilhaug also mentioned Kamryn Warman who, like McDonough, made an impact coming from the dugout.

“Kam came in off the bench, and she walked,” Kvilhaug said. “That walk ended up transforming into a run. Our bench bats who came in today did a nice job for us.”

Warman’s walk ended up resulting in the Eagles ninth score of the night, as pinch runner Kali Case scored from third base on a wild pitch. The Eagles would send home one more runner in the fourth inning to secure a 10-0 lead heading into the fifth.

In order to mercy rule their opponents, the Eagles’ defense would have to limit the Black Bears to no more than two runs in the fifth inning. They did just that, and the game ended with a Jackson strikeout.

“The two things that I love most about it is that it’s fun, spirited, and keeps the energy up, but it’s consistent,” Coach remarked. “Everyday they show up, no matter if we’re winning or losing, and you’re gonna hear that, and that is awesome. It’s a symbol of consistency, which is what you need in this game.”