No. 16 Hokies Mercy Rule Eagles 13-4

As Emma Ritter stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the fifth inning, Boston College softball seemed to be in control against No. 16 Virginia Tech. The Eagles led 4-1, and pitcher Abby Dunning had allowed four hits for the entire game.

But Ritter reached base on an error by left fielder Elisabeth Laviolette, and Dunning walked the next two batters to load the bases.

This started a 12-run rally for the Hokies, ending the game in just five innings.

BC (25–16, 5–10 Atlantic Coast) was overwhelmed by Virginia Tech (31–9–1, 14–4) on Sunday, losing 13–4 and getting mercy ruled for the second straight game.

The Eagles started the game well, rebounding from their 12–2 loss to the Hokies on Friday.

Dunning kept the Hokies off the scoreboard in the first inning with help from catcher Hannah Slike, who caught Ritter stealing at second base.

BC’s offense got going in the second inning. Jules Shields drew a leadoff walk, and Jordan Stephens homered to left center to put the Eagles up 2–0.

The Hokies scored their first run in the bottom of the inning after a throwing error by Emma Jackson and a double by Kylie Aldridge.

Although the Eagles could not add to their lead in the third, Dunning continued her pitching dominance by striking out Addy Greene, then getting Cori McMillan and Bre Peck to fly out.

Shields led off the fourth inning with a single into left field, and Stephens hit her second home run of the game to put BC up 4–1.

Dunning then popped up Maija Louko and struck out back to back batters heading into the fifth inning.

While Stephens found success against Hokies pitcher Lyndsey Grein, the rest of the BC offense struggled to get on base and generate runs.

After Silke reached base on an error to start off the fifth inning, Grein retired the next three batters in order.

Virginia Tech’s offense finally sparked in the bottom of the fifth.

Dunning stayed in the game with the bases loaded and one out, and the next three batters all hit RBI singles to put the Hokies up 6–4.

Dunning then allowed a fourth consecutive hit to Aldridge and walked Annika Rohs to load the bases yet again.

Still, BC Head Coach Amy Kvilhaug kept Dunning in the game, and Emma Ritter hit a two RBI single to extend the Hokies lead to 8–4. Greene then scored Rohs on a bunt to put the Hokies up by five runs.

Kvilhaug pulled Dunning for Addison Jackson after Greene’s bunt, but she was also unable to pitch an out.

Jackson walked Michelle Chatfield to load the bases, and then allowed a towering walkoff grand slam to Cori McMillan to end the game early, with the Eagles losing 13–4.