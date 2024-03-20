Newton-Wellesley Hospital Wins Award for Excellence in Patient Safety

Newton-Wellesley Hospital received an award for excellence in patient safety last Tuesday from Healthgrades, a healthcare review company.

“We are immensely proud of this recognition, which underscores our unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of every patient entrusted to our care,” said Ellen Moloney, president and chief operating officer of Newton-Wellesley Hospital.

Ten percent of the hospitals evaluated nationwide received recognition for low rates of preventable errors and complications in care, according to the press release.

The safety rating is based on data from Medicare that shows how often serious and potentially preventable complications take place at a hospital, according to Healthgrades.

The company measures across 14 metrics, including death rate in low-mortality diagnoses, surgical devices left in patients, in-hospital fall-associated fractures, and more.

Healthgrades named Newton-Wellesley Hospital among America’s 250 best hospitals in January, putting it in the top 5 percent in the nation.

Newton-Wellesley Hospital also won 2024 awards in critical care, orthopedic surgery, and pulmonary care from Healthgrades.

Prospective hospital patients should pay attention to this rating, Brad Bowman, chief medical officer and head of data science at Healthgrades, said in a news release.

​​“As consumers take a more hands-on approach to their healthcare journeys, hospital quality should be a top consideration when choosing where to receive care,” Bowman said. “With this information, consumers can feel confident they’re making the most informed decisions about their healthcare.”