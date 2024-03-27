Eagles Return to Win Column With 5–2 Win Over Dartmouth

Entering Tuesday’s matchup against Dartmouth in Hanover, N.H., Boston College softball had played over double the games that Dartmouth had in the 2024 season. The tilt marked the Eagles’ 30th game of the season in under two months of play, while Dartmouth picked up just its 13th game of the season.

Addison Jackson, who started the game for the Eagles made her seventh pitching appearance of the season and Hallie Pappion picked up her 17th appearance on the mound.

Together, the seasoned pitchers, who appeared to be in midseason form, combined for seven innings pitched and each gave up just one run in the Eagles’ (21–9, 3–3 Atlantic Coast) 5–2 road win over Dartmouth (4–9, 1–1 Ivy League). Jackson and Pappion held Dartmouth to just one run in the first inning and one run in the seventh inning in BC’s 11th win in its last 13 games.

The Eagles wasted no time taking a lead over Dartmouth in the top of the first inning. It took BC just two batters before the first run crossed home plate. Emma Jackson tallied BC’s first hit with a single through the right side of the infield, and then BC’s best hitter in Hannah Slike stepped up to the plate.

Slike ripped a double into left center field and Jackson turned on the jets, scoring from first base to make it 1–0 BC with no outs. But a pop up and double play ended the Eagles momentum before they could add any more runs to the scoreboard.

Dartmouth responded to BC with a run after just two plate appearances too, though. An error allowed Mary Beth Cahalan to stretch a single into a double, and Alaana Panu sent her home with a double down the left field line to tie the game up at one run apiece.

That was the only run that Dartmouth would score until the bottom of the seventh, at which point the Eagles found themselves with a four-run advantage.

That lead started in the top of the second inning when BC added another run off a sacrifice fly from Maycee Hilt that scored Elisabeth Laviolette. The Eagles added two more runs in the top of the third thanks to a two-run homer from Nicole Giery that scored Slike who had reached on an error in the at bat prior.

Giery finished the day with two hits, three RBIs, and a run, playing a part in four of the five BC runs.

After a scoring drought from both teams from the bottom of the third to the bottom of the sixth, Giery gave BC its fifth run when she launched a double that scored Robinson and made it a 5–1 game heading into the last half inning.

Dartmouth’s comeback effort got off to a strong start after Panu led off the inning by belting a homer to left center. But Jackson responded to the solo shot with three quick outs, capped off by a routine ground ball from Giery at third base sealed the Eagles 21st win of the season.