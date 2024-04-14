Eagles Suffer First Road Loss of the Season

What seemed to be a game that would end in another win for No. 3 Boston College lacrosse ended up being a hard-fought battle against No. 11 Virginia, as neither team was willing to take the loss without putting up a fight.

On Saturday, the Eagles (12–3, 6–2 Atlantic Coast) looked to keep their perfect road record with a triumph over the Cavaliers (12–3, 5–3). But BC failed to do so, and ultimately fell 13–12 to Virginia.

The action began about four minutes into the first quarter. Despite BC’s defense pressed UVA back several yards from the goal, a hole opened up—just large enough for Kate Miller to slip through and fire the ball past Shea Dolce, giving the Cavaliers their first lead of the game.

UVA’s defense capitalized on the offensive momentum, constantly fending BC off and keeping the Eagles from controlling the ball for long.

Nonetheless, the Eagles were able to score with 7:25 remaining in the first quarter thanks to a goal from Kayla Martello—her 44th of the season.

UVA was quick to respond, though, and not even a minute later, Katia Carnevale gave UVA their second goal.

Try as they might, BC was unable to defend against UVA for long, and a turnover to UVA gave Madison Alaimo the chance to score a third goal for the Cavaliers, putting the Eagles in a 3–1 hole to end the first quarter.

Two minutes into the second quarter, a foul by the Eagles gave UVA’s Mackenzie Hoeg the chance to score on a free position shot. She scored to stretch the lead to three.

The Eagles responded shortly after by sneaking two shots past Mel Josephson, courtesy of Belle Smith and Martello.

The Cavaliers did not give BC long to celebrate their two goals, though, and sent four balls in a row into the goal in a span of about four minutes.

Mckenna Davis sent the ball sailing into the net right as the buzzer sounded, but the Eagles still trailed by four going into the half.

BC came out of halftime with a vengeance, scoring five unanswered goals in the third quarter. LoPinto scored seven seconds into the half. Scoring alongside her were Martello, Cassidy Weeks and B. Smith.

LoPinto scored once more with 9:33 remaining in the quarter, capping the Eagles’ surge with BC leading 9–8.

Virginia proceeded to score the last goal of the third quarter, tying the game 9-9 as it headed into the final frame.

The Eagles and the Cavaliers continued to go back and forth as each team fought the other for dominance—when one team scored, so did the other.

After Ryan Smith’s free position goal that put the Eagles up 12–11, it seemed as though the Eagles would beat UVA once again. But all it took was a foul on BC’s Becky Browndorf to turn the Eagles’ winning hopes upside down.

The foul gave Kate Galicia a free position shot, which she made to tie things up at 12–12 with two seconds remaining.

One minute and thirty seconds into the overtime period, the game ended thanks to Alaimo, who scored, crushing the Eagles’ hopes and sending the Cavaliers home with a 13–12 victory.