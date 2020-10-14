Brothers Osborne Push Country in New Directions

★★★★★

T.J. and John Osborne, better known together as the country duo Brothers Osborne, released their long-awaited third studio album Skeletons this Friday, and have once again delivered an upbeat, electric guitar-driven project that continues to showcase their skills as underrated songwriters. They explore themes of love and loss and classic country tropes such as staying out all night and living life to the fullest. The Nashville-based brothers manage to do this all while staying true to their sound and continuing to develop the genre of country music.

Skeletons, certainly more than the brothers’ previous albums, has more of a rock feel to it, and the first song, “Lighten Up,” lets the listener know right away. While it starts out with simple drums and even an acoustic guitar, the track eventually gives way to gritty electric guitar riffs and solos not often heard in modern country music. Coupled with lyrics like “Maybe everybody could lighten up / When the road gets a little rough, give a little love / And out your lighters in the air then light ’em up,” “Lighten Up” starts the brothers’ new album off with a bang.

“I’m Not For Everyone” is one of the more introspective songs from the Maryland-born duo, and to conclude the chorus, T.J., the lead vocalist, sings, “I’m a bad joke at the wrong time / Hell, I’m a legend in my own mind / I’m good for some, but I’m not for everyone.” While it is not as fast-paced and energetic as “Lighten Up” or “All Night,” it is equally catchy and has a full-sounding chorus that even features a violin.

The lyrics of “Hatin’ Somebody” are almost certainly a response to the social unrest that the country has endured for months. The chorus proclaims, “It’s a bad seed to sow, it’s a dead-end road when you go there / Makin’ any headway that way ain’t got no prayer / Hatin’ somebody ain’t never got nobody nowhere.” While this isn’t a new theme in country music, the two brothers deliver it in such a way that demonstrates how aware they—and the rest of the music industry—are of social issues, and the impact they can have on them.