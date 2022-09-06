Despite A Strong Defensive Showing, Eagles Draw Siena 1–1

For 65 minutes of play, Boston College men’s soccer dominated the field. Determined to redeem themselves after suffering their first loss of the season against UMass Amherst last Saturday, the Eagles played slowly and methodically against Siena, retaining control of the ball for the length of the game.

It was a single defensive lapse for BC that secured the fate of the match, when the Saints (2–1–1) planted the ball in the back of the net, evening the score to 1–1 late into the second half. The Eagles (2–1–1) couldn’t reciprocate the goal despite numerous efforts, and the match ended as a tie.

For the bulk of the match, BC had control over the flow of the game, due in large part to its defensive efforts.

The Eagles maintained their commanding position throughout the entirety of the first half, and Siena’s offense did not take a single shot. BC took eight.

With 9:04 remaining in the first half, BC striker Stefan Sigurdarson launched himself into the sky and connected on a ball sent by Augustine Boadi, knocking it into the net for the Eagles’ first and only goal of the game.

Sigurdarson recorded his fifth goal of the season and 21st of his career, placing him ninth in scoring in program history.

Siena couldn’t connect on scoring chances once it gained possession of the ball. For 65 minutes straight, the Saints were without a single shot, spending most of that time on defense.

It was in the final 25 minutes of the game that Siena began to capitalize on its possessions. Not only did they fire their first shot, but they found the back of the net.

Despite a draw, BC outplayed and outworked Siena, taking 10 more shots, controlling the speed of the game, and retaining possession of the ball.

A single lapse in the Eagles’ defensive line was enough for the Saints to even out the score and dictate the result of the game.