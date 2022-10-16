A squat stage and collection of microphone stands and speakers occupied the center of Stokes Lawn for Boston College Music Guild’s annual Fall Band Showcase. Four bands played original songs and covers, earning cheers and applause from the crowd on Saturday afternoon.

All the bands played for up to 30 minutes and showcased their passion and raw talent. The showcase offered a relaxing crowd experience, and some BC students studying in the quiet classrooms of Stokes Hall stepped outside to enjoy some live music.

The showcase began with a performance from folk-rock group Whistle Rock, which noted that it is BC’s only folk-rock band. Andrew Vagra, MCAS ’24, made the band stand out with his passionate harmonica performance, adding a unique and melodious sound. The group members strummed their acoustic guitars to Tom Petty covers and played original songs, delivering an electrifying start to the showcase.

As a crowd rushed in, the sun shone as a spotlight for the introduction of second band, Jamsexual. The band’s six members banged out their original song titled “The Rockstar Song” with high spirit and gripping stage presence.

Following the band’s theme of rock and pop-rock, it covered “Everybody Talks” by Neon Trees and the classic “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears. All the members—the singer, the guitarists, bassist, keyboardist, and drummer—played with soul and a groovy attitude.

The third act, Uncommonwealth, took the stage next. The band jammed out to its original creations, exuding a rocker vibe. Uncommonwealth then covered “Reptilia” by The Strokes, arousing praise with its strong guitar presence, and played a couple of unreleased creations. Fans and friends of Uncommonwealth cheered on Cole Dumas, MCAS ‘24, as he hopped around while playing his guitar.

Ending the event, the all-female band Cherry Dawn Planet closed out the showcase with its collection of punk rock songs. The entire crowd had dispersed for Saturday night activities, but the band was unaffected. With guitars strapped over their shoulders and chic outfits and rockstar attitudes on display, members of the band were ready to rock out.

Only playing original songs, Cherry Dawn Planet tried out new music, prefacing many performances by mentioning its limited rehearsal.

The electric bass roared over all other instruments, and the band sang out with strength with songs such as “Kiss Me Goodbye,” “Superiority Complex,” and “Flat Ass.” The sun set as Cherry Dawn Planet thanked Stokes Lawn onlookers and exited the stage.