Campus Cocktails: The Gin Daisy

Growing up, my parents taught me to value a number of family traditions—Christmas dinners, my grandmother’s mashed potatoes, and gin cocktails, to name a few. The foremost of these delicacies is the Gin Daisy— a pink raspberry drink perfect for getting rowdy at your family’s next holiday party.

This cocktail has served me well over the past few years. I’ve whipped up large batches for new college friends freshman year in a Hardey Hall double and for my California neighbors’ New Year’s Eve parties.

It’s perfect for those who are averse to alcohol-forward drinks but still want to feel sophisticated. By all means, enjoy irresponsibly.

DRINK:

The Gin Daisy

INGREDIENTS:

For one serving:

1.5 oz. London dry gin

.75 oz. lemon juice

.5 oz. dry vermouth

.5 oz. raspberry syrup

3 dashes of orange bitters

Seltzer (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS:

Add the London dry gin, lemon juice, dry vermouth, raspberry syrup, and orange bitters into a shaker with ice. Shake until the outside of the shaker is cold to the touch. Strain into a chilled glass. If desired, top with a splash of seltzer.