Homemade on the Heights: Orecchiette with Broccoli and Sausage

Nothing reminds me of long days of cleaning the house and running errands, reading a book next to a warm, crackling fireplace, and watching Sunday Night Football with my family quite like this orecchiette with broccoli and sausage pasta.

For my family, this recipe’s simple ingredients and easy preparation make this dish the go-to dinner when nothing else is planned. The ear-shaped pasta combined with the earthy broccoli, the sharp olive oil, and sausage flavors create a burst of flavor in each bite.

DISH:

Orecchiette with Broccoli and Sausage Pasta

INGREDIENTS:

1 box of orecchiette pasta

1 head of broccoli (or enough to fill up a sheet pan when cut in pieces)

1 package of hot italian sausage (optional)

2 cloves of garlic

Parmesan cheese

Extra virgin olive oil

Salt

Pepper

RECIPE:

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit and bring a pot of water to boil. Cut your head of broccoli into individual pieces, or you can purchase pre-cut broccoli. Mince the garlic cloves. Lay the broccoli pieces out on a sheet pan and coat them with olive oil, minced garlic, salt, and pepper. Season to taste. Place in the oven, and bake for 20 minutes, occasionally shaking the pan to rotate the broccoli. Put your pasta in the boiling water, and cook according to instructions on the box. Place sausage in an oiled pan. With a spatula, crumble the sausage as it cooks. You know it’s done when its color is a deep brown with some crisp edges. Set aside. After the pasta is cooked, drain and place back in the pot. Pour a good amount of the extra virgin olive oil over the pasta (seriously, you want a lot). Mix in the cooked broccoli and sausage. Sprinkle a good amount of parmesan cheese. Serve in a bowl, and enjoy!