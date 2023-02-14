The Absence of Abstinence: Students Reflect on Sex Culture and Policy at BC

Another policy stemming from BC’s Catholic identity is the University’s stance on sexual activity. The University prohibits students from engaging in intercourse outside of marriage in policy 11.8 of the Student Code of Conduct.

“All students have a responsibility to respect the values and traditions of Boston College as a Jesuit, Catholic institution, including adhering to the Church’s teachings with respect to sexual activity,” the policy reads. “Consequently, incidents of sexual intercourse outside the bonds of matrimony may be referred to the Student Conduct System.”

According to Vice President for Student Affairs Shawna Cooper Whitehead, Associate Vice President of Student Health and Wellness Melinda Stoops, and Associate Vice President and Dean of Students Corey Kelly, the University’s policy on sexual activity is a longstanding part of the Student Code of Conduct and reflects BC’s Jesuit identity.

“All policies within the Code of Conduct, including this particular policy, are influenced by Boston College’s Jesuit Catholic heritage,” the administrators said in an email to The Heights.

The University reviews the school’s policies regularly to ensure they align with the demands of the BC community and its values, they said.

“The University is continually looking at whether our policies continue to meet the needs of our community and the mission and values of the institution,” the administrators said.

These administrators did not respond when asked if the University actively enforces its sexual activity policy.

When Ryan Kruft, CSOM ’23, ran for UGBC vice president in the spring semester of 2021, one of the major goals of his campaign was to “legalize sex” at BC. Though he lost this election, Kruft said he still thinks the University’s ban on sexual activity in the Code of Conduct is unnecessary.

“I understand where the University is coming from as a Jesuit Catholic institution, but at the same time, you can’t really enforce a rule like that,” Kruft said. “We were just like, ‘Why is that something that the University is so worried about?’”

Kruft said students seemed to agree with his campaign on social media, but he and his running mate, Spencer Sandusky, BC ’22, were not taken very seriously.

“We were sort of a joke campaign as much as I hate to say it, so I don’t think anyone was taking us super seriously,” Kruft said.

Though Kruft said their campaign platform was not super serious, he believes BC’s policies still have a serious impact on students. Kruft added that BC’s Catholic values should not get in the way of encouraging sexual health.

“Promoting safe sex shouldn’t be an issue of religion,” Kruft said.

BC’s policy regarding sexual activity also creates a harmful stigma around the subject, according to William Kelly, MCAS ’26, who also said the University’s policies are naive.

“Kids definitely don’t follow the rules,” Kelly said. “Sex is a taboo topic on campus, but I think that’s something that [the University] is fine with.”