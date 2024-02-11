Campus Cocktails: The Hurricane

My dad is from one of my favorite cities in the world—New Orleans.

Some of my earliest and fondest childhood memories are of walking through the French Quarter, catching beads on St. Charles Avenue during Mardi Gras, and eating warm, sugary beignets with my parents and grandparents on family trips to the city.

In honor of Mardi Gras on Tuesday, I wanted to make one of New Orleans’ strongest and most famous cocktails: the Hurricane.

Popularized by Pat O’Brien’s—an Iconic New Orleans restaurant and bar—the Hurricane is served in establishments all across the city. This rum-based cocktail is recognizable by its red-orange color, created by a combination of passion fruit juice, orange juice, and grenadine. Together, the light rum, dark rum, and mouth-watering juice blend create a strong yet sweet cocktail, perfect for a night out on Bourbon Street or a Mardi Gras dorm room celebration.

DRINK: The Hurricane

INGREDIENTS:

For one serving

1 ½ oz white rum (I used Trader Joe’s brand)

1 ½ oz dark rum (I used Captain Morgan)

½ oz passion fruit juice

1 oz orange juice

1 oz lime juice

½ oz simple syrup

1 teaspoon grenadine

INSTRUCTIONS:

Add white rum, dark rum, passion fruit juice, orange juice, lime juice, simple syrup, and grenadine to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake until the outside of the shaker is cold to the touch—about 5 to 10 seconds. Strain into a lowball glass with ice and enjoy.