Homemade on the Heights: Pasta with Peas and Bacon

Slammed by the stress of job hunting, writing my thesis, and the bitterly cold weather, I can’t help but long for the comfort of home. More than ever, I miss my cozy bed, my younger siblings, my two cats, my dog, and, of course, my mom’s cooking.

My mom is the best cook I know. Every meal she makes is not only incredible, but also full of love. One of my family’s favorite recipes my mom makes is pasta with peas and bacon. This dish is a weeknight classic at my house—it’s quick and easy to make but also delicious. The combination of the creamy sauce, salty bacon, and crunchy peas makes this pasta dish the perfect fast dinner or comfort food meal.

Though I may never pull it off as well as my mom does, every time I make this recipe it makes me feel a bit closer to her. And that’s good enough for me.

(Photo Courtesy of MC Claverie) (Photo Courtesy of MC Claverie) (Photo Courtesy of MC Claverie)

DISH: Pasta with Peas and Bacon

INGREDIENTS:

For one serving with a bit of leftovers

1 cup pasta (I used the casarecce shape)

½ tablespoon minced garlic

⅓ cup frozen peas

⅓ cup chopped bacon (I used precooked bacon)

6 oz. heavy cream

⅓ cup chopped yellow onion

1 tablespoon cooking wine (I used Marsala, but any cheap white cooking wine works)

2 tablespoons butter

Parmesan cheese

Salt

Pepper

INSTRUCTIONS:

In a medium-sized saucepan, boil pasta. Once done, drain and set aside. In a large skillet, melt butter and sauté onions and garlic until golden brown. Add wine to deglaze the pan. Let the wine cook off for 1-2 minutes. Add chopped, cooked bacon and peas to the onion mixture. Cook for 2-4 minutes or until peas are no longer frozen. Pour in heavy cream and cook until sauce has reduced and lightly thickened. Add pasta to the sauce mixture. Add salt, pepper, and parmesan cheese to taste. Spoon pasta into a bowl, top with more parmesan cheese, and enjoy.