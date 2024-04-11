Campus Cocktails: Liquid Luck

Once a year throughout middle and high school, my friends Katie, Kate, Anna, and I would get together for our annual “Harry Potter Party.”

Like many middle schoolers, we were obsessed with the Harry Potter books and movies. During our yearly parties, we would make Harry Potter–inspired snacks and desserts to munch on while binge-watching as many of the movies as we could before falling asleep.

Butterbeer was a staple concoction at these parties. Crisp, cold, and oh-so-sweet, this week’s cocktail is a twist on the classic butterbeer recipe.

Rather than combining cream soda and butterscotch syrup to create the drink, I swapped the syrup for Doctor McGillicuddy’s butterscotch liqueur and added vanilla bean moonshine to give the drink a boozy twist.

I also wanted to give my version of butterbeer a new name—liquid luck—inspired by the potion of the same name that Harry drinks in the sixth book, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. Rich, buttery, and decadent, liquid luck is perfect for Harry Potter fans seeking a taste of nostalgia.

DRINK: Liquid Luck

INGREDIENTS:

1 oz vanilla bean moonshine (I used Old Forge Distillery)

2 oz butterscotch liqueur (I used Doctor McGillicuddy’s).

5 oz cream soda (I used A&W)

INSTRUCTIONS:

Fill a highball glass with ice. Add vanilla bean moonshine, butterscotch liqueur, and cream soda to the glass. Stir with a straw and enjoy.