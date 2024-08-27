BC Dominates LIU 6–0, Advances to 4–0

Aislin Streicek seems to have a knack for kicking things off.

In two of Boston College women’s soccer’s last three games, she has scored right off the bat, propelling the Eagles to quick leads that ultimately ended in victories. With BC’s (4–0) 6–0 blowout win over Long Island (0–3) on Sunday evening, it begins its season 4–0.

After BC took a 1–0 lead on an own-goal by Long Island, Streicek got to work. Her corner kick from the right side bent just so, swooping over Long Island goalie Keely Thomas’ glove and falling into the upper left corner of the goal.

Sydney Segalla picked up the next one for BC. She outsprinted her defender and captured control of the ball as she approached the right corner of the goalie box. Despite a defender on her left side and Thomas approaching, Segalla delivered to put the Eagles up 3–0 just over 25 minutes in.

Less than ten minutes later, it looked like Bella Douglas would get a clean shot off as she cut in front of her defender and Ava Lung led her with a pass toward the goal.

Douglas’ shot missed and rolled toward the right side of the field with no team snagging possession. Andi Barth proved to be in the right place at the right time as she sprinted toward the goal at full speed and kicked a follow-up shot right on the mark.

The Eagles were held scoreless for the remainder of the first half, but their solid defense held up. Long Island got just one shot on goal off in the entire half, while 11 of the Eagles’ 16 first half shots were on goal.

Not even three minutes had passed in the second half when the Eagles scored again. This time, Streicek and Emily Sapienza worked in tandem, outrunning the defense up the field.

Streicek waited till the last second, then sent a pass over to the left side that Thomas dove for, putting her out of position and giving Sapienza the space to score easily on a short goal.

BC scored its final goal of the game less than six minutes later on another own-goal by Long Island, but got three more shots on goal off before the buzzer sounded.

Last year at this time, the Eagles were 1–2–1. They went on to win just two more games throughout the season. Under new head coach Chris Watkins, though, BC has started the season perfectly.

Sunday’s 6–0 blowout is the largest margin won by BC since the 2021-22 season.