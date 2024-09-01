What Your Off-Campus Room Says About You

Your college room is so much more than just a place to sleep—it’s a direct reflection of your personality, priorities, and lifestyle. On campus, your housing options are often a matter of necessity, but choosing an off-campus space for your junior year is a chance to express yourself. Whether you got your first choice room or you’re residing in an un-airconditioned storage closet, the setting you choose has the power to define your junior year.

After living off campus last year, I noticed that the type of space someone selects—be it a cozy attic, a spacious basement, a room with your best friend, or a solitary single—often reveals some deeper truths about a person.

Basement

Basement dwellers, we all know you were the last one to join your lease. Though you may have gotten the last available room, you’ve naively convinced yourself you’re the kind of person who makes the best out of a bad situation. You may have even put up LED lights, and you probably set them on red. Growing up, you always dreamed of going to a big SEC sports school. Naturally, you ended up at Boston College, because nothing says “sports powerhouse” quite like our Jesuit institution.

You also might be the type who appreciates the grittier, more authentic side of college life, and while your basement doesn’t scream “sophisticated,” it reflects a certain raw, unapologetic energy. It’s a place where you’re more likely to find practical solutions than polished aesthetics—hinting at a personality that values substance over style.

Attic/Loft

Attic folk, your 2010 YouTube history was full of DIY tutorials. And in your middle school yearbook photo, you were bravely sporting a hair feather. In high school, you were undoubtedly a teacher’s pet and took AP Art and Design for fun. You probably shop at Free People and have a spiritual attachment to your beaten-up Birkenstocks. While others were likely weary of the unconventional bedroom, you saw the unique charm in your slanted, 45-degree-angled ceiling. You’ve embraced every quirky feature of your space, transforming it into a haven that perfectly reflects your creative spirit and distinctive taste.

Double

If you’re in a double, you’re clearly the laid-back type. You’re either avoiding unnecessary drama by not insisting on your own room, or you’re savvy enough to appreciate the benefits of more affordable housing and don’t mind sharing your space with a friend.

In fact, you might even prefer living in a double. You thrive in lively environments and are more productive in bustling spaces. Just like how you favor the dynamic atmosphere of Coro over the quiet of Bapst Library, a roommate’s phone conversations or music in the background doesn’t faze you. Whether you’re used to close quarters from summers at sleepaway camp or you grew up sharing a room with a sibling, you appreciate the companionship and look forward to the late-night chats, finding comfort in sharing your space and experiences with someone else.

Largest Single

Congratulations on landing that coveted 150 square feet all to yourself! You’re lowkey a diva, but at least you know your self-worth. We all recognize you fought long and hard for that room. You probably claimed that because you spent 15 minutes finding the realtor, you deserve a whole kingdom to yourself. In the arena of Social Darwinism, you reign supreme. You know how to read people well and you used it to your advantage in the housing process. Not only do you know what you want—you’ve got the gumption to make it happen.