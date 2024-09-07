BC Set To Take on Duquesne, Looking to Advance to 2–0

Fresh off a dominant 28–13 win over then-No. 10 Florida State, Bill O’Brien’s 2024 Boston College football squad is set to make its debut in Alumni Stadium for the first time this season, taking on Duquesne.

With the most buzz and excitement surrounding the Eagles since its 4–0 start to the season in 2021, there is no doubt that Alumni will be packed to see BC take on the Dukes on Saturday afternoon.

This tilt could serve as a launch pad for the 2024 season, elevating the Eagles to 2–0 just five days after their first game of the season, or it could serve as a humbling experience after an expectation-shattering opening win on Monday night.

Who is BC Playing?

Duquesne

When is BC Playing?

Saturday, Sept. 7, at 3:30 PM

Where is BC playing?

Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

How to watch?

The game will be streamed on ACC Extra on ESPN+

Offense

For those unfamiliar with the Dukes, Duquesne is a Division I FCS school that competes in the Northeast Conference. Compared to a Power 4 school in BC, the talent disparity is undeniable and will pose a major challenge for Duquesne throughout the matchup.

The Dukes are fresh off a crushing 49–10 defeat at the hands of Toledo, failing to score in the entire second half.

The Rockets held Duquesne to just 282 total yards and only 80 in the entire second half. Duquesne’s Darius Perrantes struggled in the outing, completing just 15 of his 26 passing attempts for 143 yards. He also threw a touchdown and an interception.

The Dukes also converted on just 3-of-12 third downs and in addition to Perrantes’ interception, and they also lost two fumbles. There is no doubt this is an offense that BC can shut down and it will be interesting to see if Donovan Ezeiruaku—who recorded two sacks in BC’s Week One—can continue his dominant start to the season.

Defense

The Dukes’ defense was not a highlight in their last matchup against Toledo, allowing the Rockets to score three touchdowns in the first quarter alone. The Dukes forced Toledo to punt just one time in the entire game, allowing the Rockets to snag a staggering 27 first downs in total.

While the Dukes did a decent job defending the run, allowing 167 total yards on 39 attempts, the air is where Toledo left its mark. Duquesne allowed 279 passing yards on a 70 percent completion rate, coming out to 9.3 yards per catch.

The Dukes also let up four passing touchdowns, struggling to get stops and allowing Toledo to constantly run up the score.

This could be a chance for Thomas Castellanos to display his arm strength and precision after a conservative 106-yard performance in Monday’s game against FSU. An opportunity to play a team of Duquesne’s strength could offer a perfect chance to settle Castellanos into his throwing game and give him confidence heading into a monster challenge of Missouri next week.

Outlook:

Expectations could not be higher for the Eagles in today’s game and for good reason. Barring any mental lapses or an unexpected siege from Duquesne, the Eagles should comfortably advance to 2–0 on the season and quickly shift their focus to No. 9 Mizzou.