Eagles Take Two Out of Three at Fairfield Tournament, Drop First Match of the Year

For much of its weekend tournament in Fairfield, Conn., Boston College volleyball was dominant, as it had been throughout the early season. On its final game on Saturday, though, the Eagles’ commanding run ended as they dropped their first game of the year.

Despite winning the first eight sets of the weekend, BC (5–1) allowed Binghamton (4–3) to win three consecutive sets, stunning the Eagles and handing them their first loss.

The first set of Saturday’s final game was back and forth, with seven tie scores. BC had a comfortable 18–14 lead midway through the set before Binghamton stormed back, tying it at 21. From there, a combination of big kills from BC’s hitters and errors by the Bearcats allowed the Eagles to pick up the first set.

Using the momentum from their first set win, the Eagles completely controlled the second set. After an even start to the frame in which the teams found themselves tied at three, the Eagles won three straight points and never looked back. They ended up winning the set by a score of 25–18. Setter Sophia Lambros tallied six assists in the set, dishing out sets to a variety of BC’s talented hitters. Lambros finished the match with 24 assists and 12 digs.

Needing to win just one more set to complete a perfect weekend, the Eagles got off to a quick start in the third frame, going up 5–1. Binghamton responded with a commanding 15–8 run to take a 16–13 lead over BC. The Eagles were able to tie the set at 20 before the Bearcats pulled ahead to take the set 25–22. Outside hitter Halle Schroder racked up five kills in the set for the Eagles, finishing the match with a team-high 22 kills.

The fourth set was once again tight at the beginning, with the Bearcats pulling away at the end. Binghamton went on a 10–5 run to force a fifth set after the Eagles tied the game at 15. Binghamton’s well-rounded attack helped to keep the Eagles on their toes. The Bearcats had four different hitters record eight or more kills in the match.

In the fifth set, played to 15, the Eagles once again found themselves in a strong position to close out the Bearcats. They led 13–10 before Binghamton won five straight points to end the Eagles’ unbeaten run.

Saturday’s first match was a much less stressful experience for the Eagles, as they found themselves up against a winless team in Central Connecticut State (0–5). BC did not drop a set, making quick work of the Blue Devils. Freshman outside hitter Sequoia Layne led the Eagles with eight kills.

Friday’s match against the tournament hosts Fairfield (2–3) was once again a sweep for the Eagles. The match was more highly contested, though, with the Eagles winning the sets by a score of 25–21, 25–23, 25–23. Sophomore outside hitter Audrey Ross led the Eagles with 12 kills.

The Eagles started their season 3–0 last weekend at the Boston College Invitational taking down Texas Tech, Eastern Kentucky, and Iona.