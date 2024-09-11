“Debate Night Done Right”: Students Host Debate Watch Parties Throughout Campus as Part of Student Affairs Initiative

Claire Collura and Emily Dyer stood in the Mod Lot Tuesday, eagerly awaiting their free pizza and civic engagement resources promised in return for hosting a presidential debate watch party.

The Division of Student Affairs sent an email to Boston College students on Sept. 5, announcing “Debate Night Done Right,” a new initiative offering free dinner and resources for students hosting presidential debate watch parties.

“We were actually planning on already hosting a watch party, and then Emily came upon the email, and we were like, ‘Wait, this is awesome,’” Collura, LSEHD ’25, said. “‘We don’t really have to go out of our way for it.’ And it kind of is an even better reason for everyone to come over, because we’re getting pizza.”

Associate Vice President and Dean of Students Corey Kelly wrote in a statement to The Heights that Student Affairs aims to help students have thoughtful conversations with each other.

“The debate watch initiative was designed to encourage students to watch the presidential debate, learn more about issues that matter to them, and engage in thoughtful and respectful conversation that prioritizes empathy and understanding,” Kelly wrote.

Provided materials included a restorative practices guide for the watch party, links to BC’s civic engagement website, and a link to TurboVote, a free, not-for-profit website that helps users register to vote, find their polling place, and vote by mail.

“In addition to providing pizza and other supplies and giveaways, we are providing the hosts with conversation guidelines that are rooted in restorative practices to prioritize strengthening connections among students,” Kelly wrote to The Heights.

Associate Vice President for Student Engagement and Formation Colleen Dallavalle said the watch party came as a partnership between several divisions at BC, including the Center for Student Wellness, the Office of Student Involvement, and the Division of Student Affairs.

“This idea was actually brought to us in partnership from students saying, ‘We want to have conversations, but we might not know exactly how, and sometimes politics can be polarizing,’” Dallavalle said.

Collura said she would like to receive more political resources from BC.

“I don’t really view myself as very politically driven, but I’m interested in it,” Collura said. “It would be helpful if there were resources and stuff.”

Both Kelly and Dallavalle said the Division of Student Affairs encourages students to be civically engaged

“What we’re trying to do is encourage civil discourse on campus and encourage our students to be civically engaged,” Dallavalle said. “And so this is one way where we thought we could support the community.”

Dyer said the BC student body is very receptive to having civil discussions with one another.

“I feel like people in the student body are very open to having discussion, and I feel as though people are very respectful too,” Dyer said.

Dyer said initiatives like the debate watch party encourage people to learn more about politics.

“I think it sparks people to go out and vote,” Dyer said. “And maybe people who aren’t as involved, or don’t think about it, or maybe don’t care as much, it kind of gives them a space to get more education about it, see why it’s important, and why it matters.”

Dallavalle emphasized the importance of civil discourse and engaging in conversations with one another.

“I think it’s core to who we are to encourage civil discourse,” Dallavalle said. “And I think to be a global citizen, you have to be able to understand what having civil discourse and civic engagement looks like for you. And as a university, I think that that’s part of our mission.”

Ava Sjursen contributed to reporting.