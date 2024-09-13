Footage Shows Physical Altercation Leading to Shooting at Pro-Israel Protest in Newton

One demonstrator can be heard saying “Grab my pistol” as what appears to be a gun sits on the ground next to the scuffle.

The alleged shooter, Scott Hayes of Framingham, has been charged with assault, battery with a dangerous weapon, and violation of a constitutional right causing injury, according to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan.

“There was a scuffle that was going on on the street, and at some point, Mr. Hayes used a gun and fired a shot that struck the individual that had come across the street,” Ryan said.

A GoFundMe created late last night to “help [Hayes], his family and his community in their time of need” has already accumulated over $100,000 from over 1,300 donors.

“Scott Hayes is an American Iraq War Veteran, who was attacked at a pro-Israeli Protest, on September 12, 2024 in Newton, Massachusetts,” the GoFundMe reads.

The fundraiser goes on to allege that a man wearing a Palestinian flag pin started shouting at protestors, charged Hayes, and tackled him to the ground.

“Scott was wrestling with him when a gun went off,” the GoFundMe reads. “As soon as Scott noticed his assailant was hurt he provided emergency medical treatment.”

The GoFundMe also notes that Hayes is not Jewish.

“Even though Scott is not Jewish he has been defending the Jewish people and its right for self determination and governance all across Boston, its surroundings and all around New England and the US,” the description reads. “He now needs help as this turmoil entered his life.”

Hayes is currently awaiting his arraignment at the Newton District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.