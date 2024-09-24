BC Ties BU 1–1 in Battle of Comm. Ave

When Boston University men’s soccer scored the game’s first goal in the 81st minute, things looked bleak for Boston College.

BU goalkeeper Sheraz Saadat, who was making his first career start for the Terriers, was a rock in the net and didn’t look like he’d be beat anytime soon. At the 85:33 mark, however, Diego Ochoa came to BC’s (3–2–4, 0–2–1 Atlantic Coast) rescue with the game-tying goal, allowing the Eagles to escape Nickerson Field with a 1–1 draw against BU (1–2–6, 1–0–1 Patriot League).

The game started out looking like an offensive showcase, with the two teams combining for three corners and three shots in the first 10 minutes of the game.

At the 21:05 mark, Marco Dos Santos ripped the game’s first shot on target, but a save from Saadat kept the game level. Dos Santos got another shot off just under four minutes later that again wound up in the hands of the Terriers’ keeper.

BU responded to Dos Santos’ shots with one of its own at the 26:03 mark, but Andrea Di Blasio’s shot couldn’t get past Eagles goaltender Brennan Klein.

The final 19 minutes of the half were relatively quiet, as neither team could muster another shot on target. The two teams went into the half with 11 combined shots but just three on target, as the defenses seemed to embrace a bend-don’t-break attitude.

The second half started just like the first. Both teams got started quickly as BU’s Daniel Kim managed a shot on goal 6:29 into the half, and BC’s Xavier O’Neil did the same 7:32 into the half, but the shots found the hands of Klein and Saadat respectively.

The next shot to hit the mark was in the 62nd minute, again coming from the feet of O’Neil and being saved by Saadat.

Ask Ekeland, who has already scored two game-winners for the Eagles this season, looked to net his third game-winner at the 69:40 mark, but Saadat refused to be beaten.

As the game progressed into the final 10 minutes, a draw was in sight. And that’s exactly how the conclusion unfolded, but probably not how either team expected.

BU struck first after Markus Ramsey drove down the left sideline and whipped in a cross to Damola Salami, who took a touch before lacing a shot past Klein and into the back of the net.

The Eagles refused to go down without a fight, though.

After drawing a foul near the Terriers’ right corner flag, Ochoa stepped up to take the kick. He then drove in a cross that ricocheted off BU’s Aidan Kieffer and into the bottom-left corner of the net.

The game’s final few minutes ticked away without either team managing to create another opportunity, and the game ended 1–1.