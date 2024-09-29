No. 12 BC Takes Down No. 13 Louisville 1–0

No. 12 Boston College field hockey faced off against No. 13 Louisville in an ACC showdown on Saturday morning in Trager Stadium after a 5–3 win this past Sunday against New Hampshire.

After the game was postponed on Friday night due to inclement weather, the Eagles (7–2, 2–0 Atlantic Coast) looked to preserve their four-game win streak as they took on the Cardinals on the road.

Despite playing through steady rainfall BC was able to outshoot Louisville 12-9 and ultimately pulled off a victory thanks to a goal in the first quarter. The goal came from a reverse stick shot by forward Mia Garber from the left side of the circle during the first quarter at the 8:36 mark.

Garber has a total of three goals, four assists, 10 total points and 423 minutes for the season.

After Garber’s goal in the first quarter, the game lacked further scoring for the remainder of play.

The game may have lacked further goals, but the second quarter did not lack action. Garber logged a green card at 16:01 in the second quarter and Louisville’s Caroline Pusey picked one up at 24:22.

BC logged four shots on goal in the first quarter, three in the second, four in the third and one in the fourth for a combined total of 12 total shots on goal.

The Eagles’ goaltender, Charlotte Kramer, had four total saves, ultimately earning her first solo shutout of the season. Kramer has racked up 28 saves and has logged 270 minutes of playing time.

Along with Garber and Kramer, game leaders included Yani Zhong with two shots and one shot on goal, Klara Mueffelmann with one shot on goal, and Martina Giacchino with one shot.

Zhong couldn’t find the back of the net in the tilt, but has picked up six points on the season.

The officials gave the Eagles four total penalty corners and no fouls for the game’s entirety, with the same being awarded to the Cardinals.

With this win, the Eagles gained a 7–2 overall record, with a 4–0 record at home, a 3–1 road record, and 0–1 neutral record.

BC next faces off in Newton against No. 2 Virginia for another ACC showdown on Friday. The Eagles look to advance their now five-game win streak and maintain their unbeaten record at home.