Former U.S. Representative Liz Cheney Set To Revisit BC for CWBC Colloquium

Former Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney is returning to the Heights for the Council for Women of Boston College’s annual colloquium on Oct. 29, the council announced Tuesday.

Cheney represented Wyoming’s at-large congressional district in the House of Representatives from 2017 to 2023. She also previously served as the chair of the House Republican Conference, the third highest-ranking position in the House Republican leadership, from 2019 to 2021.

Cheney visited BC in the spring of 2023 as part of the Winston Center for Leadership and Ethics’ Clough Colloquium, fielding questions about her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and immigration, among others.

Since Cheney’s last time on campus, she has published the New York Times bestselling book, Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning, which “recounts how she helped lead the Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6. Attack on the United States Capitol,” according to the New York Times bestsellers list.

Cheney, who recently announced her endorsement of Kamala Harris for president, will be attending the colloquium one week before the 2024 U.S. Elections on Nov. 5.

BC Law Dean Odette Lienau will moderate the colloquium. Lienau’s research and teaching interests center around international economic law, international law and relations, and political and legal theory, according to the announcement.