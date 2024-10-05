BC Falls to No. 1 Wisconsin in Home Opener

Boston College women’s hockey coasted to a 5–1 win in its season opener last week against Stonehill. But Saturday night’s matchup promised a bigger challenge as No. 1 Wisconsin paid a visit to Conte Forum.

The Eagles (1–1–0) looked to continue their strong start, but the Badgers (3–0–0) had different plans, putting on an offensive clinic to ultimately defeat BC 7–1.

“Obviously we struggled a little bit there,” BC head coach Katie Crowley said. “You know, they’re a team that’s going to capitalize on your mistakes and they certainly did that.”

The Badgers opened scoring just over eight minutes into the first period with a goal from Casey O’Brien. The Eagles failed to respond, and gave up another goal to O’Brien seven minutes later, quickly falling into a 2–0 hole.

The Badgers got off 13 shots in the first period alone, but didn’t stop there. They tallied 30 more shots before the game’s end while holding the Eagles to 16 shots total and just one goal.

BC’s only score of the game came 34 seconds into the third quarter, when Abby Newhook finally got the Eagles on the board for her second goal of the season.

BC goaltender Grace Campbell struggled to stop the Badgers’ momentum in the second period, and Wisconsin went up 3–0 about four minutes into the frame when Kirsten Simms scored off assists from Vivian Jungels and O’Brien. Forty seconds later, Wisconsin scored yet another goal to extend its lead to four.

A roughing penalty on Keri Clougherty at the 4:33 mark put BC’s defense in an even more precarious position. Wisconsin got off four shots during the power play, but the Eagles’ defense was able to hold strong. It wasn’t long before they broke down again, though.

8:46 into the second period, the Badgers tallied their third goal of the period with a short-handed goal by Laila Edwards off another assist from O’Brien.

Entering the third period with 11 shots on the board, the Eagles looked for a way to tilt the ice in their favor. Finally finding some semblance of success, BC started the third period strong with Newhook’s goal, which saved the Eagles from a shutout loss.

Then, it was all about the Badgers once again. A goal just over a minute later by defenseman Caroline Harvey preserved Wisconsin’s five-goal lead.

“We did a pretty good job, especially in the first period, I thought, once we got over the little bit of nerves,” Crowley said. “Then I thought in the third when we had a few breakdowns … that kind of set us down a little bit.”

A behind-the-net goal by left wing Claire Enright closed out scoring for the badgers, handing the Eagles a 7–1 lead in their home opener. The Eagles will, however, have another crack at the Badgers on Saturday night.