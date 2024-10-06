Leon Bridges Reminisces on Home and Love in New Album ‘Leon’

★★★★☆

Rising to fame in 2015 with the release of his first studio album Coming Home in 2015, Leon Bridges has long used his music to reminisce on love and his roots. His newest album Leon, released Oct. 4, continues in this endeavor as Bridges reflects on his home of Fort Worth, Texas.

Embodying soul in its truest form, Bridges takes us back to the simpler days of childhood as nostalgia rings out through every song. Self-describing the aptly-named album as his “most personal record,” Leon evokes who Bridges is deep in his soul by focusing on his upbringing.

The listener is invited to go along with Bridges as he recalls his own life’s journey.

“That’s What I Love” paints a lyrical image of the early-2000s Fort Worth he grew up in.

“Strawberry, peaches and cream, blackberry soda / Cruisin’ in the Bеnz ’round the city / Your lips on mine, Texas summеr nights / Feeling the buzz with my brothas,” Bridges croons in his all-too-familiar soulful tone.

Known for his classic R&B sound that is very much a throwback to the ’60s, Bridges’ niche of soul music is perfectly suited to an album about reminiscing. Its slower, meaningful melodies emulate the singer’s true emotion, precisely what Bridges aims to do in his reflections on his upbringing.

While love and childhood are not revolutionary themes, Bridges still manages to create a very solid album. Letting his soul prowess shine, Bridges overcomes the fairly basic nature of the album’s themes by creating quite touching tunes.

Such is the case with “Laredo.” Although it is another simple tribute to his memories of home, Bridges shapes an entrancing chorus through repetitive inflections and a steady undercurrent of drums.

“Play me something downtempo / Low-key and rocksteady / Body hittin’ like Kimbo / Fallin’ for you like confetti,” Bridges sings.

Many artists will reflect upon what has influenced them through song, but Bridges manages to do something special in his natural way of song-making. Effortlessly groovy, “Laredo” makes the straightforward topic of childhood compelling by layering bass on shakers, creating a melody you can’t help but sway to.

“Panther City” finds Bridges singing about his summertimes specifically. Admittedly less irresistible than “Laredo,” the addition of a third nostalgia-based song makes clear what Bridges is attempting to do with Leon.

Transitioning from nostalgia, “Ain’t Got Nothing On You” is an exceedingly heartfelt song about his love for a special person in his life . Known for his songs about affection such as “Beyond” and “River,” Bridges goes back to his roots not only by reminiscing about childhood but also in his topic choice.

Bridges has a knack for writing love songs, with the listener often wishing they were the “you” he serenades. Tugging at the heartstrings, Bridges’ soulful tone elucidates the warmth and adoration he wants to convey in his love ballads.

“Like the sound of a song on my old guitar laying down some two-chord truth / Yeah, it’s true / Baby, they ain’t got nothing on you,” Bridges sings in “Ain’t Got Nothing On You.”

Ensuring the listener feels the love he feels, Bridges is unique in how remarkable he can make a simple love song. The epitome of this comes with “Ivy,” the third to last song on Leon.

Profound in its layered background vocals and cycling melody, Bridges transcends the average love song to create a touching listening experience. While sounding less like the R&B he is known for, Bridges’ vocals still manage to make “Ivy” soulful.

“Life is evergreen when you’re next to me / Heals like a remedy, feels in the chest of me / All I really need is you / All I really need is you,” Bridges sings.

With an immensely satisfying sound to go along with the lyrics, “Ivy” is a fantastic example of Bridges’ musical genius in how he bends genres to fit into classic soul.

Finishing off the album, Bridges tacks on “Ghetto Honeybee,” another soulful love ballad, before ending with “God Loves Everyone,” a more mellow and bluesy song. While not harping on the album’s theme of nostalgia, Bridges leaves the listener with a message of equality under God’s love.

Bridges is known outside of music for his activism in co-founding The Big Good, a philanthropic organization based in his home of Fort Worth. Bridges also wrote the song “Sweeter” as a call for the end of racism in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.

“Old men and the young and the strange / School kid looking out at the rain / Cops on the beat and the crooks in the cage / Just the same,” Bridges sings.

Delivering a musical ode to his childhood, to nostalgia, and to love, Bridges creates a masterclass of soul in Leon. Despite the simplicity of his themes, Bridges’ songwriting skills create a poignant tribute to his home.