Hoops on the Harbor Brings Together BC Basketball Programs with Fans in a New Location Ahead of Upcoming Seasons

Boston College basketball had a home game on Saturday, but it wasn’t at Conte Forum against an ACC opponent.

Instead, it was at an outdoor venue in downtown Boston, 11 miles from Conte Forum against kids that stood no taller than some of the players’ knees.

Both the men’s and women’s programs participated in a joint event with The Anchor Boston in Charlestown and New Balance to generate excitement around their upcoming seasons, similar to Backyard Basketball and Ice Jam of previous years.

“It’s kind of a breath of fresh air, not really being in Chestnut Hill, getting to get away from our environment, and seeing the fans that come out here and want to actually be around us and engage with us,” junior guard Chas Kelley III said.

Players on both squads spent time playing on the outdoor court in the 70-degree, clear-sky weather with the 50-or-so young children in attendance as around 100 students and alumni watched along the Boston Harbor for BC’s first-ever Hoops on the Harbor event.

“Apparently a lot of kids want to play us 1 v. 1,” senior guard Andrea Daley said. “It’s been cool interacting with the fans.”

Head coaches Earl Grant and Joanna Bernabei-McNamee kicked off the event by addressing the crowd and thanking everyone for attending.

“We’re going to make it to the NCAA Tournament this year,” said Bernabei-McNamee, who is entering her seventh season as BC women’s basketball’s head coach.

Grant, the men’s head coach entering his fourth season at Chestnut Hill, emphasized forming a connection with the community and showed gratitude for everyone in attendance.

“I’m looking forward to shaking all of your hands today,” Grant said. “It’s a perfect day.”

The men’s and women’s teams kick off their seasons on Nov. 4 at home against The Citadel and Lafayette.

As both programs arrived around 4:15 p.m., “I’m Shipping up to Boston” blasted from the speakers as young kids stood to the side with Sharpies, eager to get any autographs.

Along with a live band, various other activities such as cornhole, a quarterback inflatable game, a face painting stand, and videogames were scattered throughout the venue.

“It’s special to see this environment,” Kelley said.