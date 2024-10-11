Week 7 ACC Power Rankings

No. 6 Miami (6–0, 2–0 Atlantic Coast)

Miami retains its top spot in this week’s power rankings, even after another shaky start that ended with a remarkable comeback. The Hurricanes were down 38–10 halfway through the third quarter, then outscored California 29–3 to capture a slim 39–38 win behind Cam Ward’s 437 passing yards and three total touchdowns. In a world without Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, Ward would be running away in the Heisman race, as he holds first-place positions in both passing yards and touchdowns for all quarterbacks.

Next Up: Louisville, Saturday, Oct. 19, 12:00 p.m.

No. 10 Clemson (4–1, 3–0)

Surprise, surprise—Clemson is back in the AP Top 10. Sure, Dabo Swinney and the offense had their fair share of issues versus Georgia, but the Tigers have been rolling ever since and are a top-five team. This week’s 29–13 win against Florida State was the first time the Tigers dipped below 40 points since Week 1, with junior quarterback Cade Klubnik tallying 1,077 passing yards and 14 touchdowns since their loss to the Bulldogs. Do not be shocked if this Clemson team with low expectations quietly wins the ACC championship and snags a top-four seed in the playoffs.

Next Up: Wake Forest, Saturday, Oct. 12, 12:00 p.m.

No. 25 Southern Methodist (5–1, 2–0)

SMU has found itself in the AP Top 25 for the first time this season after defeating No. 22 Louisville on the road. Running backs Roderick Daniels Jr. and LJ Johnson Jr. each tallied touchdowns, and quarterback Kevin Jennings also ran one in. The Mustangs sit at 5–1 and controls its own destiny for a chance at an ACC title in its inaugural season in the conference.

Next Up: Stanford, Saturday, Oct. 19, 7:00 p.m.

No. 22 Pittsburgh (5–0, 1–0)

Pittsburgh’s 34–24 win over North Carolina last week marks its first 5–0 start since 1991, earning itself No. 22 in the Top 25. Pitt’s schedule hasn’t exactly been the toughest challenge, but nonetheless, the Panthers stand undefeated. Quarterback Eli Holstein’s 1,567 passing yards, running back Desmond Reid’s 374 rushing yards, and wide receiver Konata Mumpfield’s 426 receiving yards all rank top six in the ACC for their respective stats. We’ll see how long the Panthers can remain undefeated as they begin to ramp up conference play, with SMU, Clemson, and Louisville lurking on their schedule down the line.

Next Up: California, Saturday, Oct. 12, 3:30 p.m.

Louisville (3–2, 1–1)

Louisville has now dropped back-to-back games after Saturday’s 27–34 loss to Southern Methodist. In all fairness, now-No. 25 SMU and now-No. 11 Notre Dame, the Cardinals’ only losses this season, certainly pose solid opponents. Louisville is still very much in contention in this year’s up-for-grabs ACC, however, especially with the help of wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks’ six touchdown receptions, which ranks first in the conference. After facing Virginia this week, the Cardinals will welcome No. 6 Miami to the Lou in a game that poses Louisville with a chance to prove itself.

Next Up: Virginia, Saturday, Oct. 12, 3:30 p.m.

Syracuse (4–1, 1–1)

Kyle McCord and his offense stole a massive win on the road versus previously undefeated then-No. 25 UNLV last week. The Rebels had a 92.7 percent win probability at one point, but surrendered a late Jackson Meeks touchdown to send the game to overtime, where a 1-yard push into the endzone from LeQuint Allen won it for the Orange. The Orange are reliant on the pass game, as it ranks second in the ACC in passing yards and second to last in rushing yards. Ohio State transfer McCord is no stranger to the big stage, and it’s up to him where this team goes.

Next Up: NC State, Saturday, Oct. 12, 8:00 p.m.

Georgia Tech (4–2, 2–2)

Georgia Tech handed Duke its first loss of the season, securing a 24–14 win last week. Quarterback Haynes King continued to improve his draft stock, adding 167 yards in the air and two more touchdowns to his 2024 campaign. The Yellow Jackets’ defense is proving to be an important asset, as it leads the ACC in average rushing yards allowed at 87.5. With their then-No. 10 Florida State upset that doesn’t hold much value anymore, the Yellow Jackets are hoping they can take down at least one of No. 11 Notre Dame, No. 6 Miami, or in-state rival No. 5 Georgia in the coming weeks.

Next Up: North Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 12, 12:00 p.m.

Virginia (4–1, 2–0)

Virginia has climbed the ranks quickly, appearing at the bottom in the preseason forecast, but now finding itself with just one loss five games into the season. Head coach Tony Elliott entered 2024 on the hot seat, but after grabbing a notable win over Boston College and their only loss coming to Maryland, the Cavaliers have every reason to keep surging and leave a lot of fans dumbfounded. Quarterback Anthony Colandrea’s steady pace, paired with the 6-foot-4 beast in Malachi Fields, who’s gathered 412 yards and three touchdowns, has kept Virginia in the ACC title race.

Next Up: Louisville, Saturday, Oct. 12, 3:30 p.m.

Boston College (4–2, 1–1)

BC was just beginning to recover from its loss against No. 6 Missouri—taking wins over Western Kentucky and Michigan State and looking ahead to big games against Louisville and SMU. This mindset might have contributed to the Eagles’ disappointing 24–14 loss last week to Virginia, which significantly hurt their chances to compete for a top spot in the ACC. Thomas Castellanos started hot for the Eagles, tossing two touchdowns in the first 18 minutes, but after the team conceded three field goals and a scoop-and-score that iced it, BC suffered its second loss of the season.

Next Up: Virginia Tech, Thursday, Oct. 17, 7:30 p.m.

Duke (5–1, 1–1)

The Blue Devils sustained their first loss last week, surrendering 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to Georgia Tech. Duke, despite picking up less-impressive wins over Elon, Connecticut, and Middle Tennessee State, also gathered a respectable win over rival North Carolina. Duke sits near the bottom of the ACC for offensive yards per game, but its defense helps make up for it with top-two positions in yards and points allowed per game. It’ll be interesting to see if Maalik Murphy and this offense can withstand a tougher second-half stretch.

Next Up: Florida State, Friday, Oct. 18, 7:00 p.m.

Virginia Tech (3–3, 1–1)

Virginia Tech was given 77 votes in the preseason AP Top 25, giving them the No. 27 spot. But the Hokies quickly failed to live up to the hype in a Week 1 overtime loss to Vanderbilt. The Hokies also fell victim to Ward and the Hurricanes’ magic but picked things back up last week with a 31–7 win over Stanford. The win was highlighted by the defense, which tallied five sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and an interception—this is the same defense that ranks second in the ACC for passing yards allowed per game. The Hokies sit near the middle of the pack on the offensive side, but this Saturday’s bye could help Brent Pry and quarterback Kyron Drones readjust to match the defense’s success.

Next Up: Boston College, Thursday, Oct. 17, 7:30 p.m.

California (3–2, 0–2)

The Golden Bears came oh so close last Saturday against No. 8 Miami. Cal looked solid through the first three weeks, with its most prominent win coming over SEC opponent Auburn. It proceeded to hand Florida State its first win of the season, however, while putting up a measly nine points. Last week’s game could’ve been their first win over an AP Top 10 team since 2017, but the Golden Bears fell just short in the 39–38 loss. Defensive back Nohl Williams, the ACC’s leader in interceptions, notched his fifth on the year versus Miami, ending it with a pick-six off a 40-yard return.

Next Up: No. 22 Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 12, 3:30 p.m.

Wake Forest (2–3, 1–1)

The first FBS win for the Demon Deacons this season came behind running back Demond Claiborne’s 136 rush yards and three touchdowns that put a stamp on their 34–30 win over NC State. Defensive back Nick Andersen also added another double-digit tackle total in last week’s win, making his 60 tackles good for first in the ACC and fourth in the nation. Wake Forest will look to keep the ball rolling with a matchup versus Clemson.

Next Up: No. 10 Clemson, Saturday, Oct. 12, 12:00 p.m.

NC State (3–3, 0–2)

NC State entered the season as the No. 24 team in the nation but is still looking for its first ACC win. They fell against a struggling Wake Forest team, letting up two touchdowns in the final 10 minutes of play and losing 34–30. This is a confusing squad—it was embarrassed by powerhouses in then-No. 14 Tennessee and then-No. 10 Clemson, then knocked off a gritty Northern Illinois bunch who upset a very good Notre Dame team. With the Wolfpack sitting at .500 and no ranked opponents left on its agenda, it’s time for the defense, which has let up the most points per game in the ACC at 33.7, to step things up.

Next Up: Syracuse, Saturday, Oct. 12, 8:00 p.m.

North Carolina (3–3, 0–2)

North Carolina received AP votes early on and won three straight to start the season, but is now on an ugly three-game beater, most recently to undefeated No. 22 Pitt. One thing Tar Heel fans can be happy about, however, is running back Omarion Hampton, who sits third in the nation for rushing yards with 764. What fans should be worried about is a more long-term issue—the future of legendary coach Mack Brown. If UNC fails to win its first ACC championship again—which isn’t looking likely right now—Brown may resign, putting UNC in a recruiting rebuild.

Next Up: Georgia Tech, Saturday, Oct. 12, 12:00 p.m.

Stanford (2–3, 1–2)

Stanford is fighting hard to keep up in its first ACC season. After taking a big win over Syracuse in Week 3, the Cardinal fell to Clemson and Virginia Tech by wide margins. It’s hard to find a stand-out guy from this group—maybe the dual-threat quarterback in Ashton Daniels who leads the team in pass and rush yards. Head coach Troy Taylor sits at 5–12 over the past two seasons with the Cardinal. He needs to turn things around quickly, starting with a game at No. 11 Notre Dame this week.

Next Up: No. 11 Notre Dame, Saturday, Oct. 12, 3:30 p.m.

Florida State (1–5, 1–4)

This week’s bye will give Florida State an inch of breathing room. FSU gave up yet another loss to then-No. 15 Clemson last week, with backup quarterback Brock Glenn dropping in 235 yards and two touchdowns. Glenn could be a bright spot for the Seminoles as DJ Uiagalelei’s woes were put to a halt after he suffered a finger injury in a loss to SMU. This Saturday might help the Seminoles recollect and gather themselves for the second half of the season, which includes matchups against No. 6 Miami and No. 11 Notre Dame.

Next Up: Duke, Friday, Oct. 18, 7:00 p.m.