What Your Sneaker Says About You

As the fall semester pace gets into full swing, Boston College students are racing around campus sporting their new sneakers. From classic high-top Converse to the more contemporary Adidas Sambas, here are the seven most popular picks for on-the-go footwear this fall.

HOKAs

No matter the style, color, or length, Hokas plague every inch of BC’s campus—and for good reason. With soles like clouds, these shoes will quite literally bounce you to class. If you don’t believe me, ask one of the hundreds of students sporting them around Gasson Quad. I especially recommend them for trudging up the Million Dollar Stairs—they’ll make your climb a little less miserable!

Adidas Sambas

Similar to Chappell Roan, Adidas Sambas made a quick rise to fame, and they truly seem to have BC students in a chokehold. While Sambas aren’t necessarily known for their comfort, they display a clean, quirky design that offers a little “spice” to the classic tee and jeans outfit that many students rock on the daily. Although not as popular, the other Adidas shoes, such as the Spezial, Gazelle, and Campus, deserve shoutouts as well. All of these options serve as solid fall picks!

Vejas

Frequently found on the steps of Fulton Hall, Vejas are a top pick among Carroll School of Management students. Ringing in at $160, they aren’t the cheapest option, but their classic design and comfortable fit remain popular among BC students. Vejas also come in a variety of styles and colors, all of which have a clean, simple look to them. Additionally, Vejas are sustainably sourced and manufactured with organic materials (which helps explain their high price tag).

Oliver Cabells

The “new girl” in the shoe rotation, Oliver Cabells are like the distant cousin of the infamous Golden Gooses—both shoes are designed to look pre-worn. Each shoe is also marked with an “O,” making the brand easily identifiable. Whether or not you are looking for a shoe with a lived-in design, Oliver Cabells are a solid fall pick … but only if you’re willing to spend a generous $200.

Reebok Club Cs

A classic that is both comforting and surprisingly durable, the Reebok Club Cs are perfect for a late-night trip to Boston University’s fraternities or climbing up to Walsh’s eighth floor after the elevator stops working for the fourth time that week. In all seriousness though, this shoe is a favorite among BC students, especially due to its affordable $90 price. By far the cheapest on this list, these shoes will give you a bargain for your buck.

Ons

It would be an understatement to say that these shoes are just comfortable. They truly feel like you’re walking on clouds. Especially popular because of their all-white coloring, the Plex is probably tired of seeing BC students sporting these sneakers while preparing for a spin class or intramural volleyball game. Ultimately, On running shoes are indisputably effective. The Swiss engineering methods used to make the shoes allows for a spring that propels you forward with every step, whether you’re walking through the Quad or running around the Res.

Golden Gooses (Geese?)

Last, but certainly not least, are Golden Goose sneakers. These shoes seem to have a chokehold on the BC student population, but there isn’t really a clear reason as to why. Of course, they’re stylish, but so are many other sneakers, such as the ones listed above. So, what makes these sneakers so special? It might be the fact they’re $500 for a pair. The quality of the shoes, especially because they’re made with Italian leather, does give some reason for the shoe’s hot price. If you’re willing to spend hundreds on sneakers, these might make sense for you!