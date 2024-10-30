A Guide to Newbury Street Necessities

As the crisp fall air settles onto Boston College’s campus, students are flocking to the Green Line in excited anticipation of the costly adventure that awaits them. Only a thirty-minute ride into Boston, Newbury Street is a cherished shopping destination among all students, and understandably so — Newbury boasts more than 120 stores with a virtually limitless catalog of clothing, comics, and everything in between.

But college students don’t have unlimited money. I get it. So, if you were to ask me, here are the top four establishments on Newbury Street worth your time, energy, and money.

Brandy Melville

From the “fun-sized” French door controversy to its “one size fits all” sweatpant drama, Brandy Melville has survived cancel culture, proving that it’s here to stay. If that wasn’t already obvious from its popularity on BC’s campus, then you should check out the Newbury Street store on a Saturday. The dropping of clothes, running of frantic customers, and loud conversations almost make you feel like you’re standing in the middle of a high school pep rally.

Past its problematic publicity, Brandy has a strong collection of basics: simple, cool-colored sweaters, cropped baby tees, and, of course, their comfy cotton sweatpants. Ringing up anywhere from ten to seventy dollars for most items, the quality of the clothes seems like a pretty good bang for your buck. You might have to rip it out of someone’s hands first, though.

Alo Yoga

There are truly few experiences in life better than buying Alo sweatpants. Upon entering the store, you’ll be greeted by an array of kind, smiley employees who will make you feel like $250 for a workout set is worth it (it isn’t, in my opinion).

Nonetheless, Alo’s success as a store, in direct competition with a brand like Lululemon, can be attributed to its high-quality materials and vast catalog of products. They really do have everything. Another perk is the fitness and yoga program offered with online purchases—it’s a free trial, but still cool! Although a little expensive, the love that I have (and many BC students do) for Alo is real. Together, let’s conquer life one $80 sweatshirt at a time … or choose to save money. I’d pick the sweatshirt, though.

Pavement Coffeehouse

Although not a clothing store, Pavement is a masterfully crafted business. I truly adore them. Especially in Boston, I feel as though many coffee shops lack a certain sparkle or edge. The same cannot be said for this cafe, and their bagels … so good!

Of course, a bagel with cream cheese will run you around five dollars, which I’d argue is a pretty manageable price given Pavement’s prestige among bagel critics. Their coffee is no joke, either.

Patagonia

With sustainability at its core, this high-end winter apparel machine is a must-see before winter comes. Snuggled into a two-story brick building with a homey feel, the Newbury Street store is unbelievably homey. Even if you don’t buy anything, just go in and see for yourself. And if you do choose to purchase one of their amazing pieces, know that you’re doing something good for the Earth (maybe not your wallet, though).