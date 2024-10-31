Michael: What Halloween 2024 Will Bring to the Table

As the mailroom overflows and friend groups crumble under pressure to pull off the best group costumes, many are finding this to be the spookiest part of the holiday season.

If you’re like me, Halloween is your favorite time of the year. The scary atmosphere and decor mixed with an endless amount of creative costumes to wear or witness throughout the holiday is an experience that no other holiday can match.

This year, Halloween falls on an awkward Thursday, leaving us two different weekends to play dress up.

Now, whether the real Hallo-weekend was last weekend or this one is still up for heavy debate across campus.

Despite this, one constant remains: People will be deciding within a wide range of different looks, facing the hard decision of who they’ll transform into as the nights unfold.

And what will Halloween 2024 bring to the table? Well, let’s find out through my Halloween 2024 costume predictions for this weekend.

The Staples! The Basics!

Basics never go out of style. You know exactly what I’m talking about. A cute, solid black dress, a corset, or some piece to match with a pair of animal accessories to become the classic black cat or white bunny. Regardless of the animal, the up-and-coming trendy animal prints many already have in their closets will be seen throughout campus and the city.

You can’t go wrong with these looks. They’re cute, simple, versatile, and can be a simple buffer if you’re already planning on wearing a more complex costume for another event.

I would be lying if I said I haven’t thrown on cat ears at least once every year.

And don’t worry, I could never forget our cowboys and cowgirls rocking their chic boots and western hats, Disney princesses shining in their colorful corsets with matching skirts, and the persistent angel and devil duos contrasting with mini-devil horns and angel wings.

Dazzling Pop Stars

2024 has blessed us with an endless amount of iconic pop stars on the rise.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet album and tour promotion recently have caught the eyes of many for costume inspiration with her bejeweled and Madonna-inspired outfits paired with her voluminous blond hair and glowy makeup look on stage.

Although Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour may seem never-ending, Swifties will always find ways to switch it up with trendy and unique outfits based on Swift’s lyrical choices. And with the tour still underway, fans will surely bring these looks back to life for Halloween night and everyone’s TikTok For You page.

Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS stirred much attention this year with her debut on the GUTS world tour. The purple theme that Rodrigo has established and her most popular songs such as “vampire,” “get him back!,” and “bad idea right?” have provided fans with creative potential for costumes.

Last but definitely not least, the name Chappell Roan has never been bigger. Not only has her album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess been on heavy rotation across all radio stations and Spotify, but her unique look has had a significant impact on the pop star scene.

Her famous white base, fiery red hair, and bold outfits imitating drag queens have left fans heavily inspired to follow in her footsteps and truly become a Femininomenon.

What’s New

In the greater pop culture scene, two iconic costume pieces will be reborn this year.

The comeback of the Victoria Secret Fashion Show this October has left fans ecstatic to come back and rock the runway in their silky pink robes as their very own Victoria’s Secret angel.

In addition, Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders are back in action, with the reality TV show making a shocking rise in popularity on and off screens with fans falling in love with their staple blue and white uniforms and their iconic dance routines.

Some Things Never Get Old

You heard it here first. Here are two archival costumes I am sure you all will see this year and for many years to come.

Whether it’s an iconic Shaggy-and-Scooby, khaki-and-jumpsuit duo or a cute Daphne and Fred couple-costume, nothing can beat Scooby-Doo.

The Superbad features are essential, especially with Fogell, a fan favorite. So whether you’re stepping out as the iconic trio or McLovin, we can all agree that this comedy movie will always stay in the spotlight and always keep us laughing.

My Advice

There you have it, my 2024 Halloween costume predictions.

So whether you decide to be Roan, a Dallas Cowboy cheerleader, or an animal, remember to choose wisely who you want to be as the night creeps in.

After all, Halloween is truly the only time of the year to step away from our everyday style and embrace our unique creativity and eeriness of the night.