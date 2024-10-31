Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Set to Visit BC for Latin American Business Club Leadership Conference

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora is set to visit Boston College on Nov. 16 for the Latin American Business Club’s annual Leadership Conference, the club announced on Wednesday.

Before becoming the manager of the Red Sox in 2017, Cora played in the MLB for 14 seasons, with four of those seasons spent in Boston. In 2007, Cora was a member of the Red Sox’ World Series sweep over the Colorado Rockies.

Cora previously served as the Houston Astros’ bench coach, guiding them to their first ever World Series title in 2017. He also coached Puerto Rico to a runner-up result in the 2017 Baseball World Classic.

In 2018, his first season as manager of the Red Sox, Cora led the Red Sox to a World Series title. His 2018 World Series win etched his name in record books, making him the fifth MLB manager to win a World Series in their first season at the helm of a team and the first Puerto-Rican manager with a World Series win.

Throughout his time as the manager of the Red Sox, Cora has led the Red Sox to a 17–8 postseason record, making the playoffs in 2018 and 2021.

In July 2024, Alex Cora signed a contract extension with the Red Sox through the 2027 season.

Cora will be joined by Leonor Colon, the senior director at the MLB Players Association.