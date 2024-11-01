BC Downs Syracuse 3–1 in Final Game of Season

On a crisp Halloween night, Boston College women’s soccer looked to close out its season on Thursday with a win over Syracuse, capping off its most successful campaign since the 2018 season.

The Orange entered the tilt with no wins in ACC play, and despite a Syracuse (6–10–2, 0–9–1 Atlantic Coast) goal within the first two minutes of play courtesy of Erin Flurey, the Eagles (12–5–2, 4–4–2) rallied to win the match 3–1.

BC dominated possession of the ball throughout the entire game, minimizing Syracuse’s ability to get their offense going. The Eagles seemingly held the ball the entire game, and Syracuse’s only big offensive moments came on fast breaks or BC penalties.

“We kept the ball much better tonight in our midfield, we kept the ball up front better, and our backs did a great job of flexing wide and making it easy for us to win,” BC head coach Chris Watkins said.

BC’s offense was firing on all cylinders, seeing points from six different players ranging from backs, midfielders, and strikers—keeping the ball in their hands.

Aislin Streicek ended the 2024 regular season as the Eagle’s leader in points this season with 17.

“Yeah, we’re capable of scoring goals, and tonight we did that,” Watkins said. “I’m proud of the people who scored the goals. They really worked hard on the things that happened out there. They’ve been working on those things for a while.”

BC’s grit was on full display, not allowing a goal after the quick strike from Syracuse in the first two minutes. Every attempt at a Syracuse offensive possession resulted in nothing but frustration for the Orange, with the Eagles holding firm every time.

“Our defense made them uncomfortable the whole game,” Watkins said. “Our defense is good, like they battle and I’m really impressed with them again tonight.”

Syracuse had the energy right out of the gate with an unassisted goal from freshman Erin Flurey. However, the Eagles quickly responded with a goal of their own from Streicek, assisted by a cross from Emily Sapienza. In addition to being the leading point scorer, Streicek will end as the Eagle’s leading scorer with seven goals this season.

Baylor Goldthwaite then threw the Eagles in front 2–1 with her first goal as an Eagle. Goldthwaite fired a shot to the back right corner of the net, just past the diving arms of Syracuse goalkeeper Shea Vanderbosch at the 29:36 mark.

“You know, most outside backs would be 60 yards away from where she was,” Watkins said of Goldthwaite. “And she took a chance and went and got a really important goal. The momentum at the time was a little iffy, and she did a great job to get in there. So really proud of Baylor.”

Ell Richards capped the regular season off with a goal of her own in the 75th minute, giving the Eagles a two-point cushion as the clock hit triple zeros.