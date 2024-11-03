Hafley and Grant Remain BC’s Highest-Paid Employees in FY23

Former football head coach Jeff Hafley and men’s basketball head coach Earl Grant maintained their status as Boston College’s highest-paid employees during the 2023 fiscal year (FY23), according to the University’s 990 tax filing. Hafley earned $3,768,321 and Grant earned $2,114,853.

Hafley left the Heights in January 2024 after four seasons to become the Green Bay Packers’ defensive coordinator.

After Hafley and Grant, the next five highest-paid employees were John J. Zona, the University’s chief investment officer and associate treasurer; Tem Lukabu, former football defensive coordinator; Andrew C. Boynton, Carroll School of Management dean; David Quigley, University provost and dean of faculties; and Michael J. Lochhead, BC’s executive vice president.

Zona earned $1,049,364; Lukabu, who left the Heights in February 2023 to be the outside linebackers coach for the South Carolina Panthers, earned $854,983; Boynton earned $762,863; Quigley earned $726,117; and Lochead earned $594,509.

BC earned $792,980,918 from tuition and fees, a $18,421,706 increase from FY22. The University’s net assets were $6,509,364,247 by the end of the year, a $37,035,501 decrease.

Similar to FY22, BC paid $75,000 to Cassidy and Associates, a lobbying organization, to “assist management in the identification, development, and presentation of interstitial initiative for consideration by committees of Congress, federal regulatory agencies, and others,” as well as to “act as liaison to government agencies by monitoring and reporting on governmental programs and legislation relevant to institutional initiatives.”

According to the 990, BC “pays membership dues to member organizations which may engage in lobbying activities. Therefore, a portion of the dues may be attributable to lobbying activities.”

The University also paid $​​75,000 to the Allston-Brighton Community Fund and $50,000 to the Friends of Turkana. Both of these payments matched the FY22 donations.

BC earned $189,180,780 in donations, adding to its fiscal five-year total of $1,096,194,192 in donations.

BC gave $252,279,294 in financial aid to 9,010 students, marking a $854,072 increase. It also paid $5,930,512 to the Jesuit community on campus, a $615,336 increase from FY22, “for instructional, administrative and institutional services.”

During FY23, BC received 23 pieces of art, totaling $1,732,518, and $172,852 from books or publications. BC earned $2,372,857,151 from its equities, $131,673,407 from real estate, $396,272,603 from fixed income, and $252,779,247 in cash.